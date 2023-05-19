Two years after New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's shocking split on April 15, 2021, Southern Charm fame Madison LeCroy dished the dirt about her alleged affair with the former shortstop.

The chain of events began during the initial segment of the Season 7 Reunion of the reality TV show Southern Charm in January 2021. Craig Conover, a former co-star of Madison LeCroy, made an accusation that she was involved in a romantic relationship with a professional baseball player.

Following that, the show's host, Andy Cohen, attempted to coax Madison into divulging further details about her purported affair with the unnamed MLB star at that time.

In a surprising twist, LeCroy revealed information about her rumored romantic involvement with A-Rod after several weeks. At that time, Rodriguez was still in a committed relationship with his former fiancee, Jennifer Lopez.

It's evident that the speculation about their affair had a negative impact on the couple. Two months later, in April 2021, they made public their announcement of separation, bringing an end to their four-year relationship.

In the Pillows And Beer podcast, LecRoy, who is now married, said that Rodriguez appeared to be seeking an extramarital partner during his engagement to Jennifer Lopez.

"I’m being f–king catfished,” Madison recalled describing her initial thoughts upon receiving DMs from A-Rod “The dude who’s dating (Jennifer Lopez) is not in my DMs right now.”

She added:

“I told (Alex), I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick," which clearly he was, it wasn’t gonna be me. I’m wifey material.”

"Madison LeCroy: Alex Rodriguez wanted a ‘side chick’ amid Jennifer Lopez engagement." - Page Six

Austen Kroll, one of the hosts of the podcast, who also happens to be Madison's ex-boyfriend, spilled some more beans about the cheating scandal. According to Kroll, A-Rod initiated a conversation with Lecroy via DM by inquiring about which gyms were operating in her area during the COVID-19 pandemiv.

Additionally, Kroll mentioned that the ex-shortstop facetimed Madison three or four times on the same day. Austen added that Rodriguez expressed a desire for her to visit him and shared multiple travel plans with her.

Alex Rodriguez's spokeperson had some choice of words for Madison LecRoy after podcast was released on Thursday

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez looks on

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's representative has responded to Madison LecRoy's podcast claims with carefully selected words after the sensational episode was released on Thursday.

In a conversation with Page Six, A-Rod's spokeperson Ron Berkowitz said:

“Her (Madison) 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false.”

Cut to present, everybody has moved on since Alex Rodriguez's split with Lopez in 2021.

A-Rod is presently dating Canada-based fitness influencer, Jaclyn Cordeiro. While Jennifer Lopez is married to Golden Globe Award winning actor, Ben Affleck, LecRoy is hitched to Brett Randle.

