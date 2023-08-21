Southwest vs West Little League Baseball World Series 2023: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

Southwest vs West Little League Baseball World Series figures to be an exciting matchup for the LLWS. The two teams have not faced off yet, so it will be a fun first matchup. Both these teams have strong title aspirations and will need to win to continue their pursuit of that goal.

The Southwest vs West Little League Baseball World Series matchup will take place today on August 21. At 7 pm EST, these two teams will take the field against one another. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

How to watch Southwest vs West Little League Baseball World Series 2023

On ESPN2, these two teams will take center stage. However, if you have ESPN+, you will be able to catch the game there as well. Southwest vs West Little League Baseball World Series will be for stream on the app. The service costs $10 a month and can be bundled with Hulu and Disney+ for a cheaper overall price.

Southwest vs West Little League Baseball World Series 2023

It is the 24th game of the Little League World Series. The winner will go on to face the winner of the matchup between Southeast and Northwest. That game began at 3 pm EST and is currently on ESPN.

The game will be held at Lamade Stadium in the city of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. That has been where a lot of different games have been held. It and many others after will be held in the iconic town of Williamsport.