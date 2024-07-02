"Special. You only make your debut once" - Nationals top prospect James Wood shares sentiments on making his first MLB start

The Washington Nationals and their fans were recently treated to the long-awaited MLB debut of top prospect James Wood. The hulking 6'7" outfielder made his major league debut on Monday, July 1, against the New York Mets, recording the first hit of his career in the process.

James Wood's first MLB hit came off New York Mets pitcher David Peterson during his first-ever at-bat in the majors. He later drew a walk in the 10th inning during the National's 9-7 loss. Even though the team lost, it was an impressive debut for the top-rated prospect.

When asked about his debut, Wood gave a simple and honest opinion on the milestone.

"Special. You only make your debut once," Wood said.

If the young outfielder's composure and comfortability at the plate during his first MLB game is any indication, he could have a long and successful career.

It may be too early to tell given the fact that he has only played one game. However, the future is bright for both Wood and the young Nationals core.

Washington has a number of exciting young talents, including MacKenzie Gore and C.J. Abrams. Coincidentally, all three of these players came to the Nationals in the same transaction.

Reflecting on the blockbuster trade that brought James Wood to the Nationals

After news broke that Wood would be promoted to the Nationals for his MLB debut, fans were reminded of the massive trade that brought him to his current squad. Before the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Washington Nationals sent superstar Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Wood, MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, Luke Voit, and Jarlin Susana.

"We think that we have a handful of players from that [Juan Soto] trade that will be the core of our next championship club." @Nationals GM Mike Rizzo joins #MLBNow to talk about James Wood's call-up and the trade he was acquired in two years ago" - @MLBNow

Given the fact that Juan Soto now plays for the New York Yankees and Josh Bell is with the Miami Marlins, it's safe to say that the Nationals have won this deal. The blockbuster trade allowed the club to reshape its roster with top-tier young talent to build around. With Wood now on the MLB roster, things continue to look up for Washington.

