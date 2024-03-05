"Spencer too good and too strong to be down there" - Yankees fans question team's decision to reassign outfielder Spencer Jones to the minors 

The New York Yankees announced a series of roster moves after their 5-4 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday. Spencer Jones, Brandon Lockridge, Caleb Durbin and Jeter Downs have all been reassigned to minor league camp.

Of the names listed, hard-hitting prospect Spencer Jones is the most notable. Fans hoped he would make the big-league squad out of camp, but that will not be the case.

Jones turned heads during camp this year. He had 15 at-bats across the spring, getting seven hits and hitting a home run. However, with 17 at the Double-A level, the front office likely wants to give him time.

This decision stings fans who were big on Jones coming into camp. It may be a year or two before the fanbase sees him roaming the outfield in the Bronx.

"Spencer too good and too strong to be down there much longer," one fan posted.

"These guys had a great spring. Particularly impressed with Spencer Jones and Jeter Downs. Spencer will be on the big league roster sooner rather than later," another fan posted.

This is the team's second wave of cuts. They have already sent Luis Gil, Chase Hampton, Joey Gerber, Art Warren, Yoendrys Gomez, Ben Rice, and Josh Breaux down.

The Yankees know Spencer Jones is an elite prospect

Yankees Prospect Spencer Jones (Image via Getty)

In high school, Spencer Jones made a name for himself as a two-way player. During his senior season, he fractured his elbow, causing him to miss the season, but that did not stop him from getting looks.

During the 2019 MLB Draft, he was selected in the 31st round by the Los Angeles Angels. Despite this, he chose to play at the University of Vanderbilt, one of the best college programs in the country.

After the first season with Vanderbilt, Jones injured his arm, requiring Tommy John surgery. In 2021, he was not able to pitch but appeared as the team's designated hitter. During the 2022 season, Jones returned fully healthy, becoming the team's starting right fielder, and stopped focusing on pitching.

After turning heads at the Draft Combine in San Diego, the Yankees drafted him 25th overall. He signed with the club for $2.8 million and has been impressive at the minor league level.

At 6-foot-6, Jones is already a force and could be a top hitter in the league after he finishes developing. Watch out for this slugger in a few seasons when he gets his big-league call-up.

