Spencer Strider Injury Update: Braves place 2023 NL strikeout champ on 15-day IL pending decision on elbow surgery

After young starter Spencer Strider's ortherwordly pitching performance in 2023, fans of the Atlanta Braves are excited to see the ace build on that success. However, Strider battles an injury about which the extent is not yet known, so anxiety is beginning to gather.

After undergoing an MRI on Saturday that exposed a sprain in Strider's Ulnar Collateral Ligament, the Braves placed him on the 15-day IL. There is, however, no news regarding whether Strider will need surgery, which would keep him sidelined for significantly longer.

"Spencer Strider underwent an MRI that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Braves announced" - FOX Sports: MLB

On Apr. 5, the 25-year old was pulled from his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Amidst purported elbow soreness, Strider allowed seven earned runs before exiting the game in the fourth inning. The next day, he underwent an MRI.

The Atlanta Braves have been clear that Spencer Strider needs to undergo more testing by Arlington, Texas-based doctor Keith Meister. Many Braves fans fear that Meister could recommend reconstructive Tommy John surgery, which would likely keep Strider out for the duration of the 2024 season, if not longer.

Last season, Spencer Strider was, without possible arugment, one of the best in the game. Across 32 starts, the Ohio native posted a league-leading 20 wins, amassing a 3.86 ERA.

Additionally, his league-leading 281 strikeouts were a central reason why Strider finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting.

"Rough night for Spencer Strider. Has given up 5 ER through 4 innings. 7.00 ERA" - Bob Wankel

So far, Strider's 2024 season has differed starkly from 2023. In just two start this season, the right-hander has surrendered seven earned runs across nine innings, giving him a 9.00 ERA.

Tommy John surgery may carry risk for Spencer Strider's career

With news of Strider's ailment coming on the heels of the Cleveland Guardians' announcement that Tommy John surgery will be ending Shane Bieber's year, many are worried.

As a college pitcher at Clemson, Strider underwent Tommy John in 2019. Speaking about Strider's performance leading up to the MRI, Braves manager Brian Snitker said:

"I thought it was just one of those nights. Then he came in and was complaining about his elbow. ... He was uncomfortable with how it was feeling"

With uncertainty overshadowing Truist Park in Atlanta, all fans, management and Braves players can do is await further news on Strider and hope for the best.

