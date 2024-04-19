Spencer Strider Injury Update: Early season discomfort linked to preexisting bone fragmentation upon assessment

Coming into the 2024 season, all eyes were on Spencer Strider, who was considered the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award. Unfortunately for the young pitcher, his season came to a screeching halt as quickly as it had begun.

"Braves announce RHP Spencer Strider underwent UCL surgery in right elbow and will miss 2024 season" - @MLB

The 25-year-old only threw 9.0 innings this year before having to undergo season-ending elbow surgery. For Spencer Strider, it was the second devastating injury of his MLB career, having undergone Tommy John surgery in 2019.

Now, more details regarding the pitcher's injuries have emerged, and there was more going on than initially expected. Strider discussed his injury with the media and revealed that a bone fragment in his UCL eventually led to the injury, ensuing surgery.

"Just heard from #Braves Spencer Strider, who provided clarity on issue in his elbow. A bone fragment formed in his UCL, ultimately broke loose, causing weakness in his ligament. Fortunately, the ligament was fine and led to the UCL bracing procedure. There was no need for TJ." - @grantmcauley

The bone fragment reportedly caused weakness in the ligament and discomfort in his elbow.

Eventually, Strider required a season-ending procedure, but he was able to avoid a second Tommy John surgery. Instead, Strider underwent a bracing procedure, which will provide additional support to the area.

Atlanta Braves will need to replace Spencer Strider's production for the remainder of the year

With Strider out for the remainder of the season, his club will have the nearly impossible task of replacing the NL Cy Young favorite. After leading the MLB in 2023 in both wins (20) and strikeouts (281), the Braves will have some difficult decisions to make for the remainder of the season.

Entering the new campaign, the Atlanta Braves were one of the favorites to win the World Series. Although the loss of Strider is a massive blow, the team's potent lineup still makes the Braves one of the biggest title threats in the MLB.

So, where will the Braves go from here? The club still has a strong rotation with the likes of Max Fried, Chris Sale, Charlie Morton and Reynaldo Lopez. Nevertheless, they need to sort out the final spot of the rotation.

