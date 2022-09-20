"Spice up your lifeeeee" - Vanessa Hudgens posts a racy message on Instagram; boyfriend Cole Tucker, Paris Hilton, and others react

Vanessa Hudgens, the girlfriend of Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker, recently shared a racy Instagram image that left her IG family in awe. Vanessa, who looked hot in the photo, showed her fans how to rock a black tube top with braided hair.

She consistently generates headlines with her social media posts. Vanessa dresses in some of the hottest looks with grace and confidence to stay on top of the latest trends.

Captioning her recent IG post, Vanessa wrote:

"Spice up your lifeeeee."

Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker, who is currently dating Vanessa, was quick to leave a comment. He wrote "Please" under Hudgens' IG post and subtly asked his beloved to stop looking so gorgeous all the time.

Cole Tucker left a comment on Vanessa's IG post.

Tucker makes sure to appreciate Vanessa's beauty every time she posts pictures on Instagram.

Vanessa and Tucker made their relationship official on Instagram in February 2021. Ever since, they have been going strong, and the pair seem to be head over heels in love.

Besides Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker, Paris Hilton also commented on Vanessa Hudgens' post

Paris Hilton at a Tennessee Titans-LA Rams game.

High School Musical fame Vanessa Hudgens received a lot of love from fans and followers on her recent Instagram post, where she looked like a porcelain doll. Among them was businesswoman, model and socialite Paris Hilton. She was impressed with Vanessa's get-up and the way she carried herself.

Paris Hilton left a comment on Vanessa Hudgens' IG post.

Paris commented with an emoji with a yellow-colored face with a smile and red hearts for eyes. It often means feelings of admiration.

Sure, Vanessa has set Instagram ablaze.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far