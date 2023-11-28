Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton's latest viral TikTok showcases backyard bliss and bikini avatar - "Me 1% of the time, Me 99% of the time"

Kate Upton, the actress, model and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander's wife, is renowned for her infectious personality on social media.

A true star on both Instagram and TikTok, Upton has gained a massive following for breaking preconceived ideas of who she really is. Although she is aware of her breathtaking looks, she often uses them as part of her jokes.

In her most recent TikTok, Upton revealed to her followers the reality of how she spends her time. A world-renowned swimsuit model, Upton claimed in her post that she spends only 1% of her time rocking a bikini. The other 99%? Well, Upton says that she spends it enjoying life in her backyard.

"Me 1% of the time, Me 99% of the time" - Kate Upton captioned the clip.

Upton, who has been married to Verlander since 2017, uses her platforms to not only show her fun side but also her support of her husband. One of the ways she has gained traction among Astros fans is through her trash talk of opposing fans.

Upton has never shied away from defending her husband, no matter where he has played. As a member of the Houston Astros during the 2022 postseason, Upton was seen flipping off an obnoxious Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Kate Upton generated buzz with another backyard TikTok videos

One of Kate Upton's recent posts sent her followers into a frenzy. The Sports Illustrated model made a PSA regarding the usage of sunscreen. Her fans and followers were not only amused by the video but also by the idea that Justin Verlander was the one filming it.

"Sun protection will always be the it girl" - @kateupton

