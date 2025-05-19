Sportscaster makes feelings known about Juan Soto after subpar Subway Series performance

Juan Soto’s Subway Series performance for the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees ended in disappointment on Sunday. The team lost to the Bombers with an 8-2 scoreline to concede the series.
Soto’s start to the 2025 season has been questioned by many as he has failed to find his last year’s form with his new team. MLB sportscaster Sal Licata is the latest to weigh in on the Dominican slugger's performance.
According to the MLB personality, Juan Soto fell short, in what he expected would have been a reawakening week. Licata expected Soto to find his zone against his old team but it wasn’t the case.
“...because to me it wasn’t about the result of the series, this is about the breakout, the coming out party for Juan Soto. I thought that this series, the booing would be motivation to wake Juan Soto up,” Licata said [0:11 - 0:34].
While he admitted Soto was not the only reason the team lost, his slow start did have an influence on the overall game. He added the Mets' bad defense was one of the reasons the team lost the series to the cross-town rivals.
He pointed out Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza’s comment, where he said that Soto handled the booing well. However, for Licata, the question remained as “nothing changed” despite the competitive atmosphere in the Bronx.
The sportscaster believes “something is wrong” as he has not been himself since his $765 million signing with the Mets. Soto’s performance has many concerned.
Sportscaster discusses whether Yankees are better off with Juan Soto
After the announcement of Soto-Mets, the Yankees jumped into signing free agents and players like Paul Goldschmidt, Max Fried, and others. They’ve been instrumental in the Yankees' performance so far this season.
However, sportscaster Sal Licata doesn’t believe that adding these stars has been enough to fill in Soto’s gap. While there have been split opinions on this topic, as per the commentator, the Yankees would have been way better with Soto, along with other signees in the lineup.