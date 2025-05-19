Sportscaster makes feelings known about Juan Soto after subpar Subway Series performance

Juan Soto’s Subway Series performance for the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees ended in disappointment on Sunday. The team lost to the Bombers with an 8-2 scoreline to concede the series.

Ad

Soto’s start to the 2025 season has been questioned by many as he has failed to find his last year’s form with his new team. MLB sportscaster Sal Licata is the latest to weigh in on the Dominican slugger's performance.

According to the MLB personality, Juan Soto fell short, in what he expected would have been a reawakening week. Licata expected Soto to find his zone against his old team but it wasn’t the case.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“...because to me it wasn’t about the result of the series, this is about the breakout, the coming out party for Juan Soto. I thought that this series, the booing would be motivation to wake Juan Soto up,” Licata said [0:11 - 0:34].

Expand Tweet

Ad

While he admitted Soto was not the only reason the team lost, his slow start did have an influence on the overall game. He added the Mets' bad defense was one of the reasons the team lost the series to the cross-town rivals.

He pointed out Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza’s comment, where he said that Soto handled the booing well. However, for Licata, the question remained as “nothing changed” despite the competitive atmosphere in the Bronx.

Ad

The sportscaster believes “something is wrong” as he has not been himself since his $765 million signing with the Mets. Soto’s performance has many concerned.

Sportscaster discusses whether Yankees are better off with Juan Soto

Juan Soto [Source: Imagn]

After the announcement of Soto-Mets, the Yankees jumped into signing free agents and players like Paul Goldschmidt, Max Fried, and others. They’ve been instrumental in the Yankees' performance so far this season.

However, sportscaster Sal Licata doesn’t believe that adding these stars has been enough to fill in Soto’s gap. While there have been split opinions on this topic, as per the commentator, the Yankees would have been way better with Soto, along with other signees in the lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushani Chatterjee Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in English and over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.



Kaushani 's favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of Yankees as a group, their star power and their history oozes class. As for the Dodgers, Kaushani likes Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.



She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.



Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general). Know More