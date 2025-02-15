Sportscaster predicts Clayton Kershaw taking 'weird' role with Dodgers after $7,500,000 deal

Three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw recently completed a one-year, $7.5 million contract to continue his Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 36-year-old only made a handful of starts before his season was curtailed prematurely before the playoffs, and he is currently recovering from two injuries on his left foot.

Ad

MLB sportscaster Chris Rose believes Clayton Kershaw will only be a peripheral part of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff this year, if and when he becomes available for the team. Rose is predicting Kershaw to have a "weird" role as a spot starter for the Dodgers whenever they decide to give some extra rest to a starting pitcher or if there are several injuries in the rotation.

Chris Rose is a co-host of the Baseball Today podcast from Jomboy Media. He offered his views on the potential role for Clayton Kershaw in the Dodgers pitching staff during the show on Friday. [15:28 - 19:44]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"He's going to pitch whenever one of these guys needs a breather," Rose said. "I think he's there as vacation relief for the dudes that are in the rotation. I know that's a weird way to look at it, but I honestly believe that.

"He said in his press conference that, "I'm going to go on the 60-day [IL], and then I think I'll be ready after that." That's pushing the first two months, so that's going to get us all the way into June. And then, by then, something must have shook loose," Rose added.

Ad

Clayton Kershaw underwent surgery on his injured left big toe, which brought his 2024 campaign to an end in August. The Dodgers southpaw also had an operation for a torn meniscus in his left knee during the offseason.

I just don't know where Clayton Kershaw fits in: Trevor Plouffe on Dodgers pitching staff

Clayton Kershaw will be playing in his 18th season for the Dodgers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe expects Clayton Kershaw to join the Los Angeles Dodgers roster in the middle of the 2025 season. However, Plouffe expects the veteran left-hander to largely have a mentoring role for the Dodgers pitching staff rather than being a major contributor on the mound.

Ad

Trevor Plouffe co-hosts the Baseball Today podcast with Chris Rose. He shared his perspective on the show.

"I believe he'll be part of the narrative because he is like the Godfather there," Plouffe said. "Obviously, he has the attention of the roster. He can be in these guys ears, helping them have a great season. As far as performance on the field, I'm having a hard time figuring out exactly when he's going to pitch.

Ad

"If there is a five-man rotation, I don't think Clayton breaks that. A six-man rotation, I don't think he breaks that either," Plouffe added. "And the bullpen, once you have a six-man rotation, there are only seven guys. Look at the list of guys in their bullpen; it's hard. I just don't know where he fits in."

Kershaw made just seven starts for the Dodgers last season and pitched only 30 innings. He also posted the worst figures of his career with a 2-2 record, a 4.50 ERA, and a 1.500 WHIP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback