“Springer is made of sugar glass” “Welcome to the show kid” - Toronto Blue Jays fans react to George Springer going to IL as team calls up top prospect as replacement

The Toronto Blue Jays made several roster moves this afternoon, placing outfielder George Springer on the 10-day IL. Springer is dealing with right-elbow inflammation.

With Springer's injury, the Toronto Blue Jays are calling up top prospect Otto Lopez from Triple-A. Otto is ranked as the fourth-best prospect within the Blue Jays organization, according to MLB.com.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays



OF George Springer (right elbow inflammation) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to August 5



INF Otto Lopez recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight ROSTER MOVES:OF George Springer (right elbow inflammation) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to August 5INF Otto Lopez recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 OF George Springer (right elbow inflammation) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to August 5🔹 INF Otto Lopez recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight https://t.co/5S2uLnPEmA

"ROSTER MOVES: OF Georger Springer (right elbow inflammation) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to August 5 INF Otto Lopez recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight" -@Blue Jays

Springer is batting .251 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs. This is a huge loss for a Blue Jays team in playoff contention. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. One fan said that Springer is not a durable player and seems to get hurt all the time.

It will be exciting to see the young prospect make his Major League debut. Welcome to the show!

It was a really tough loss for the Blue Jays as one of the team's best defenders and power-hitters heads to the IL.

XamBets @XamBets @BlueJays @BuffaloBisons @MLBPipeline @MiLB Tough loss for the Blue Jays but the team definitely needs a healthy Springer to get where they want to go. @BlueJays @BuffaloBisons @MLBPipeline @MiLB Tough loss for the Blue Jays but the team definitely needs a healthy Springer to get where they want to go.

Some fans are happy to see Lopez get a chance in the big leagues.

Overall, a tough loss for the Blue Jays as Springer heads to the 10-day IL. Hopefully, for Blue Jays fans, Otto Lopez can produce enough to make up for the loss.

Toronto Blue Jays: What's on Tap?

Bo Bichette during a Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins game.

The Blue Jays are currently facing off against the Minnesota Twins in a crucial four-game weekend series in Minnesota. The teams have split their first two games, with the Blue Jays winning the game by a score of 9-3. Last night, the Twins were victorious by a score of 6-5 to even the series.

Tonight's game is scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT with Mitch White of the Blue Jays facing off against Dylan Bundy of the Minnesota Twins. Following the weekend series against the Twins, the Blue Jays travel to Baltimore to face off against the Orioles.

Both of these series are critical for the Blue Jays as they look to maintain their position as a Wild Card in the American League. The Blue Jays entered Saturday with a record of 59-47. They are 2.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays for the first Wild Card spot.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far