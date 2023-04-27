It's been a rough April for the St. Louis Cardinals. The team began Thursday with a 9-16 record, the worst in the National League Central — close to the worst in the entire NL — after losing the first three matchups of their four-game series against San Francisco Giants.

After Wednesday's 7-3 defeat, Cardinals' in-studio analyst Hal Hrabowsky shared a moment of concern for the team's play-by-play broadcasters that have had to describe every moment of St. Louis' putrid start to the 2023 season, saying:

"I have one suggestion for the Cardinal broadcasters. Change your room, get down on the floor...don't get up those high buildings cause you might jump."

Sound advice for anyone that roots for the Cardinals.

One of the most traditionally successful teams in the majors, the St. Louis Cardinals are suffering through their worst start in 50 years. A 9-16 start to the season is the team's worst record since 1973, when the ballclub began that year with a 5-19 mark.

Picked by most to challenge for the National League Central title, the Cardinals are behind the woebegone Cincinnati Reds for the worst record in the division with Wednesday's loss. Only the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies have worse records in the senior circuit.

The St. Louis Cardinals fanbase — the self-appointed "best fans in baseball" — are reaching their breaking point. While the organization continues to announce crowds that are at-or-near full capacity in their Busch Stadium home, one look around the stands tells a very different story.

While there is still plenty of time to turn the season around — there are still 137 games left to play — as Hrabowsky mused: "You wouldn't know it talking with some of the fans."

The Cardinals pitching staff is among the worst in MLB in terms of ERA, WHIP, and walks allowed. When a Cardinals pitcher happens to not get torched by the opposition, the hitting usually responds by having an inoffensive game.

Adding insult to injury is that their NL Central rivals, the usually lowly Pittsburgh Pirates, have the best record in the senior circuit at 18-8 entering Thursday's game.

St. Louis Cardinals are in an unfamiliar position

Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts toward umpire Dan Iassogna

The St. Louis Cardinals haven't finished under third in the division standings since 2008. The team is in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2018.

