St. Louis Cardinals bring in veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson on one-year contract, joins Lance Lynn in pitching rotation rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals have continued to revamp their pitching rotation this offseason, signing veteran starter Kyle Gibson on Tuesday. The two parties have reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year contract valued at $12,000,000. The deal also includes a team option for the 2025 season.

Gibson will play a key role for the club this season, as their pitching rotation has seen several pieces depart in either free agency or at last season's trade deadline. Depending on what other moves the St. Louis Cardinals make this offseason, Kyle Gibson may find himself in the top half of the pitching rotation next season.

The 36-year-old from Greenfield, Indiana, is coming off an effective season with the Baltimore Orioles, providing 192.0 innings. They allowed the Orioles to preserve their bullpen throughout the season. Last season, Gibson posted a 15-9 record with a 4.73 ERA and 157 strikeouts.

Kyle Gibson could be a sneaky good signing for the Cardinals, who re looking to rebuild their rotation. Following the retirement of club legend Adam Wainwright, as well as the departure of Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty at last year's trade deadline, St. Louis finds themselves with several openings in the rotation.

Kyle Gibson becomes the second veteran signing for St. Louis this week

Gibson is not the only pitcher that the club has brought in this offseason, as the club also announced the signing of former All-Star Lance Lynn on a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old signed a one-year, $10 million contract to return to the same club where he made his MLB debut in 2011.

Although the club has agreed to terms with both Lynn and Gibson, they are expected to be highly active this offseason in terms of rebuilding their pitching staff.

One of the most sought-after names on the open market is Sonny Gray, who has been mentioned in rumors linking him with the St. Louis Cardinals.

