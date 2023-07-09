St. Louis Cardinals Draft picks 2023: Full list of Rockies selections

In the impending draft on July 9, will the St. Louis Cardinals take a chance on one of the best high school hitters in the nation? Three players who might fit in the Cardinals' scheme well and might be available with pick 21 are discussed in this article. The team will select player No. 21 overall in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft on July 9 in Seattle.

St. Louis Cardinals Draft Pixks by Round

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 5

Round 6

Round 6

Round 6

Round 7

Round 7

Round 7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

St. Louis Cardinals Draft picks 2023: Round 1

Pick

St. Louis Cardinals Draft picks 2023: Round 2

Pick

St. Louis Cardinals Draft picks 2023: Round 3

Pick

St. Louis Cardinals Draft picks 2023: Round 4-7

Pick

What draft picks do the St. Louis Cardinals have next year in 2024?

The following rounds will see selections by the St. Louis Cardinals, though the pick numbers won't be known until the conclusion of the 2023 MLB season:

Poll : 0 votes