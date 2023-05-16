Just a week after Willson Contreras was moved out of the St. Louis Cardinals catcher's role and made a designated hitter, he was back behind the plate calling pitches Monday night.
The move seemed to work as the Cardinals annihilated the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 18-1, largely thanks to a 10-run eighth inning.
However, it was embattled Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol's comments after the game that had St. Louis fans confused.
Not even a full week after taking catching duties away from Contreras, Marmol said in Monday's postgame that Contreras' presence provided Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty with confidence as the hurler put up his best numbers of the season – three hits, two walks, no earned runs and 10 strikeouts over seven innings – and that:
"(Willson) will be an everyday catcher. We're a lot better that way."
On May 12, Marmol said that Willson Contreras was "making progress" and that the team was still working to getting him to the point of being able to catch again.
Apparently, that progress took just four days. Must've been quite a catching boot camp. Fans are confused, and many are blaming Marmol for "scapegoating" the newly-signed Contreras for the team's ills.
Andrew Knizer had been playing catcher since Willson Contreras' pseudo-benching. While Knizer has three home runs and 10 RBIs in 10 games, he is also batting .226. Contreras has three homers, 18 RBIs and a .250 average in 40 games, but is acknowledged as a better bat.
A better explanation may be the logjam in the Cardinals' middle infield since the return of shortstop Paul DeJong. DeJong has hit .305 with four homers and seven RBIs in 17 games since returning, but the team also has middle infielders Tommy Edman and Nolan Gorman to get into the lineup for their hitting abilities.
With Contreras catching Monday, Gorman played designated hitter and drove in five runs on a 3-for-5 night.
Marmol continues to confound Cardinals' fans. While St. Louis has played better as of late – seven wins in the last 10 games – the team is still stuck in last place in the National League Central with a 17-25 record after Monday's win.
Maybe this will all be forgotten in October if the Cardinals right the ship.
Willson Contreras a three-time All-Star for Chicago Cubs
Willson Contreras hit 117 home runs with 365 RBIs and a .256 batting average over seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs before signing as a free agent with St. Louis this offseason. He was named to three All-Star teams and drove in a run in the Cubs' 2016 World Series-clinching Game 7 win against the Cleveland Guardians.