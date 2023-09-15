On Friday, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Oliver Marmol will return as manager next season. Despite a disastrous 2023 season, Mozeliak has complete faith that Marmol can turn the team's fortunes around.

The Cardinals sit in the basement of the National League Central with a record of 65-81.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marmol's time has not been all bad in St. Louis. Last season, he managed the team to a 93-win season and a division title. However, fans cannot look past this poor season.

If the Cardinals keep up their current pace, they will finish bottom of the division. The fanbase is not accustomed to such failure, as they have not been in this position since the 1990 season.

"Sad sad day," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"And this should be the end of Mozeliak and the Cardinals have a new GM and manager next year," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The last thing St. Louis Cardinals fans wanted to hear was Oliver Marmol returning. Some are considering boycotting the team next season as they do not want to spend their hard-earned money on a team like this.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Marmol will be under immense pressure next season. The Cardinals are a team enriched in success and the fanbase will not stand for another mediocre season.

Rough season for Oliver Marmol and the St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

Oliver Marmol and the St. Louis Cardinals have been engulfed in controversies this season. One of these occurred early in the season when Marmol benched Tyler O'Neill and publically ripped into him.

Another controversy the team was involved in was when Marmol benched Willson Contreras and tried to move him to the outfield. This experiment was short-lived, as Contreras returned to being the team's regular backstop, but it was another story for the headlines.

This has truly been a disappointing season for the Cardinals organization. Many around the league had them pegged to win the division and few could have envisioned them being 17 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in September.

The front office will have its hands full as it tries to put a better team on the field next season. Expect them to try and find pitching in the offseason, as that has been the team's weak spot this year.