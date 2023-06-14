The St. Louis Cardinals' nightmarish season only continues to get worse. The Cardinals were swept at home by the San Francisco Giants as the visitors rallied to defeat St. Louis 8-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Cardinals, and the eighth in the past 10 games for St. Louis.

The Cardinals own the record in the National League at 27-42, and are nine games off the pace of the NL Central-leading Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan As mediocre as the Mets and Padres have been this season, no team comes close to the St. Louis Cardinals in terms of downright disappointment. They are a disaster. Five straight losses. A 27-42 record -- the worst in the National League, better than only Oakland and Kansas City. As mediocre as the Mets and Padres have been this season, no team comes close to the St. Louis Cardinals in terms of downright disappointment. They are a disaster. Five straight losses. A 27-42 record -- the worst in the National League, better than only Oakland and Kansas City.

The St. Louis Cardinals began showing signs of life a couple of weeks ago, briefly pulling themselves out of the cellar in the NL Central by winning 10 of 13 games against the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the Cardinals followed that run by going 6-15 over their past five series against the Giants, Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Texas Rangers.

Austin Ewing @TheRealBigOlAE @JeffPassan First time in my life seeing the Cardinals be this bad and it’s so strange @JeffPassan First time in my life seeing the Cardinals be this bad and it’s so strange

Jacob @mosportsfanjake @JeffPassan Every loss is a new story. It’s unbelievable. And the team has some pretty solid numbers. Goldy and Arenado have decent season long numbers. Some other guys too. They find new ways to lose daily. @JeffPassan Every loss is a new story. It’s unbelievable. And the team has some pretty solid numbers. Goldy and Arenado have decent season long numbers. Some other guys too. They find new ways to lose daily.

Jeff McDowell @jeffmickd @JeffPassan There is not a Cardinal fan anywhere in the world who understands how Ollie Marmol hasn't been fired yet. @JeffPassan There is not a Cardinal fan anywhere in the world who understands how Ollie Marmol hasn't been fired yet.

It is becoming more and more bewildering to St. Louis Cardinals fans how manager Oliver Marmol has managed to keep his job.

Marmol, who spent five years as a Cardinals coach before being promoted to manager for the 2022 season, presided over the team's worst start to a season in 50 years after St. Louis fell to 10-22 in early May.

Bobby X @CasablancaRic @JeffPassan Bad starting pitching , and I’m not sold on their manager who blew a pivotol game in the playoffs last year with mismanagement @JeffPassan Bad starting pitching , and I’m not sold on their manager who blew a pivotol game in the playoffs last year with mismanagement

Dan Weiner (Parity) @ReallyDanWeiner @JeffPassan The Cardinals have gone WAY too far in their plan to gaslight people into thinking Yadi Molina is a Hall of Famer @JeffPassan The Cardinals have gone WAY too far in their plan to gaslight people into thinking Yadi Molina is a Hall of Famer

Marmol led the St. Louis Cardinals to the National League Central title with a 93-69 record in 2022. However, the team has yet to recover from a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. St. Louis held a 2-0 lead entering the ninth inning before the Phillies scored six runs in the frame to take the game.

Philadelphia, riding the momentum against a shell-shocked Cardinals squad, won Game 2 with a 2-0 score to sweep St. Louis out of the playoffs.

Herk @RIPPEY720 @JeffPassan What’s wild, they have done absolutely nothing about it. “The Cardinal Way” @JeffPassan What’s wild, they have done absolutely nothing about it. “The Cardinal Way”

Joey Garrison @joeygarrison @JeffPassan Gotta believe Oliver Marmol is on the hot seat — now, this season. @JeffPassan Gotta believe Oliver Marmol is on the hot seat — now, this season.

While the Cardinals lost their season opener 10-9 to the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30, St. Louis rallied to win the next two games of the series at Busch Stadium. After winning two straight on April 1 and 2, the Cardinals won the opening series of the year.

However, April 2 also marks the final day that St. Louis had a record over .500 at 2-1. The series victory is still one of just two on the season for the Cardinals, who also went 2-1 against the Colorado Rockies from April 10-12.

kylan @sirpsychooosexy @JeffPassan we needed this. team wasn’t going anywhere but another first round exit. i’m the biggest most die hard cards fan and i’m honestly not even that upset. now let’s see if they fix the problems and get us back to where we’re used to being. 1st place. @JeffPassan we needed this. team wasn’t going anywhere but another first round exit. i’m the biggest most die hard cards fan and i’m honestly not even that upset. now let’s see if they fix the problems and get us back to where we’re used to being. 1st place.

St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets next

Willson Contreras #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals returns to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants

The Cardinals travel to Queens to take on the New York Mets in a three-game weekend series. The Mets have lost nine of 10, and are currently sinking like a stone in the NL East division.

