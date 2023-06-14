The St. Louis Cardinals' nightmarish season only continues to get worse. The Cardinals were swept at home by the San Francisco Giants as the visitors rallied to defeat St. Louis 8-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Cardinals, and the eighth in the past 10 games for St. Louis.
The Cardinals own the record in the National League at 27-42, and are nine games off the pace of the NL Central-leading Pittsburgh Pirates.
The St. Louis Cardinals began showing signs of life a couple of weeks ago, briefly pulling themselves out of the cellar in the NL Central by winning 10 of 13 games against the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, the Cardinals followed that run by going 6-15 over their past five series against the Giants, Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Texas Rangers.
It is becoming more and more bewildering to St. Louis Cardinals fans how manager Oliver Marmol has managed to keep his job.
Marmol, who spent five years as a Cardinals coach before being promoted to manager for the 2022 season, presided over the team's worst start to a season in 50 years after St. Louis fell to 10-22 in early May.
Marmol led the St. Louis Cardinals to the National League Central title with a 93-69 record in 2022. However, the team has yet to recover from a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. St. Louis held a 2-0 lead entering the ninth inning before the Phillies scored six runs in the frame to take the game.
Philadelphia, riding the momentum against a shell-shocked Cardinals squad, won Game 2 with a 2-0 score to sweep St. Louis out of the playoffs.
While the Cardinals lost their season opener 10-9 to the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30, St. Louis rallied to win the next two games of the series at Busch Stadium. After winning two straight on April 1 and 2, the Cardinals won the opening series of the year.
However, April 2 also marks the final day that St. Louis had a record over .500 at 2-1. The series victory is still one of just two on the season for the Cardinals, who also went 2-1 against the Colorado Rockies from April 10-12.
St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets next
The Cardinals travel to Queens to take on the New York Mets in a three-game weekend series. The Mets have lost nine of 10, and are currently sinking like a stone in the NL East division.