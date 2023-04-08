The St. Louis Cardinals fell to 2-5 and dead last in the National League Central after a 4-0 shutout by the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was the series opener between the two National League Central rivals, who now find themselves at opposite ends of the division. Milwaukee got all the runs it needed off Cardinals starter Ryan Flaherty, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Rowdy Tellez that drove Christian Yelich home and a Garrett Mitchell RBI single that plated Willy Adames.

St. Louis Cardinals batters had few answers for Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff, who tossed a four-hit ball into the sixth inning before five Milwaukee relievers combined to keep the visitors at bay through the final out.

Nolan Arenado led the anemic Cardinals offense with two of the team's five hits in the game, with Brendan Donovan, Alec Burleson, and Jordan Walker accounting for one hit each.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill both went hitless, striking out twice and leaving three runners on base. Off-season acquisition Willson Contreras wilted in just the second head-to-head matchup with brother William, the Brewers' starting catcher, leaving four runners on base with an 0-for-3 effort.

St. Louis Cardinals fans were outraged at the loss and took to social media to vent their frustration:

Ethan Carter @EthanCarterSW @Cardinals BAFFLED by the absolute lack of fight by this team. Baffling. @Cardinals BAFFLED by the absolute lack of fight by this team. Baffling.

For once, during the St. Louis Cardinals' four-game losing streak, it was not the pitching that failed the team. Flaherty deserved better from his offense after allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out six over five innings to lower his season ERA to 1.80. Pitchers Andre Pallante and Jordan Hicks gave up one run apiece in relief.

BillWolff @ProducerGuy1 @Cardinals We’re seven games in and fast approaching “Yeah, whatever, dude” status, and the reason is the the front office failed to address the rotation. Again. Only EVERYONE believed the pitching sucked, so it’s cool. @Cardinals We’re seven games in and fast approaching “Yeah, whatever, dude” status, and the reason is the the front office failed to address the rotation. Again. Only EVERYONE believed the pitching sucked, so it’s cool.

Goldschmidt, the National League Most Valuable Player last season, is getting his hits in so far this season — he boasted a .450 average before dipping to .391 Friday night — but he has just one home run and two RBIs through seven games.

BrewersSkills @BrewersSkills2 @Cardinals As a CONCERNED cardinals fan I filed a missing persons report on Paul Goldshmidt! He was missing throughout the ENTIRE game! As a concerned cardinals fan we need to find Paul Goldshmidt! @Cardinals As a CONCERNED cardinals fan I filed a missing persons report on Paul Goldshmidt! He was missing throughout the ENTIRE game! As a concerned cardinals fan we need to find Paul Goldshmidt!

One bright spot for the St. Louis Cardinals on the night was Walker. The rookie joined very elite company by gaining a lone hit in the game, becoming the first National League player at his age or younger to begin his career with a seven-game hitting streak since Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente in 1955. Walker is hitting .321 on the season.

Rinedog @Rinedog1 @Cardinals "you can't win a division in April but you can lose one" just remember that @Cardinals "you can't win a division in April but you can lose one" just remember that

St. Louis Cardinals face the Brewers twice more this weekend in Milwaukee

Relief pitcher Jordan Hicks #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals walks to the dugout

The Cardinals and Brewers square off twice more this weekend, with Jordan Montgomery slated to take the mound for St. Louis on Saturday night, facing Eric Lauer of Milwaukee.

