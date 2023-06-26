Longtime St. Louis Cardinals staff ace Adam Wainwright deleted his Twitter account after a deluge of online abuse following a particularly rough performance against the Chicago Cubs in London on Saturday.
Wainwright fell to 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA this season after allowing 11 hits and seven earned runs in just three innings of a 9-1 loss to the Cubs at West Ham Stadium in MLB's second-ever "London Series."
Adam Wainwright, who has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals for the entirety of his 18-year MLB career, is suffering through the worst campaign since making his big league debut in 2005. He told reporters after Saturday's game:
"I'm pretty sad about it, honestly. I pitched terrible trying to make Cardinals fans, but we didn’t make any today because of me. That whole game was my fault. I pitched terrible, I put our team in a bad spot and we lost the game because of me."
It's been a rough season from the start for Adam Wainwright, who signed a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals to finish out his career with one last go-around.
Wainwright missed the first month of the season after suffering a groin injury while lifting weights on an off-day after pitching for Team USA in March's World Baseball Classic.
It's been a nightmarish season for the Cardinals in general. The traditionally top-notch ballclub is mired in one of its worst campaigns in over a century. St. Louis is currently the third-worst team in the National League with a 32-45 record.
Cardinals supporters are the self-proclaimed "Best fans in baseball". But, when it comes to one of their franchise cornerstones for much of this century, it seems many of them have no time for failure.
Adam Wainwright has been a rock for St. Louis Cardinals
Wainwright was taken by the Atlanta Braves with the 29th overall pick of the 2000 MLB Draft. However, while still a minor leaguer, he was dealt to the Cardinals in a multi-player deal in 2003.
In his time in St. Louis, Wainwright has won two Gold Gloves, led the league in wins twice, started 30 games or more 10 times in 18 seasons, and was a part of the Cardinals' 2006 World Series champion.