Longtime St. Louis Cardinals staff ace Adam Wainwright deleted his Twitter account after a deluge of online abuse following a particularly rough performance against the Chicago Cubs in London on Saturday.

Wainwright fell to 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA this season after allowing 11 hits and seven earned runs in just three innings of a 9-1 loss to the Cubs at West Ham Stadium in MLB's second-ever "London Series."

Cards Convo ™ @CardinalsConvo



Some people said some nasty things that he didn’t deserve.



You guys gotta remember these players are human too. He’s one of the Cardinal greats. Adam Wainwright has deactivated his Twitter account apparently due to hate from fans because of his last performance.Some people said some nasty things that he didn’t deserve.You guys gotta remember these players are human too. He’s one of the Cardinal greats. #STLCards Adam Wainwright has deactivated his Twitter account apparently due to hate from fans because of his last performance. Some people said some nasty things that he didn’t deserve. You guys gotta remember these players are human too. He’s one of the Cardinal greats. #STLCards

Adam Wainwright, who has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals for the entirety of his 18-year MLB career, is suffering through the worst campaign since making his big league debut in 2005. He told reporters after Saturday's game:

"I'm pretty sad about it, honestly. I pitched terrible trying to make Cardinals fans, but we didn’t make any today because of me. That whole game was my fault. I pitched terrible, I put our team in a bad spot and we lost the game because of me."

Cardinals Talk @theredbird_way



Has been the definition of “Cardinal” for 15+ years.



Given us memories we will never forget.



Community hero. Family man.



You have to be some kind of human to belittle this man. @CardinalsConvo He’s literally the nicest human being.Has been the definition of “Cardinal” for 15+ years.Given us memories we will never forget.Community hero. Family man.You have to be some kind of human to belittle this man. @CardinalsConvo He’s literally the nicest human being. Has been the definition of “Cardinal” for 15+ years. Given us memories we will never forget. Community hero. Family man. You have to be some kind of human to belittle this man.

Tim Stewart @stewythefordguy @CardinalsConvo First and foremost the hate towards him has been ridiculous…that said, how come no one is saying the same about the stuff said to and about Jack on twitter/facebook? @CardinalsConvo First and foremost the hate towards him has been ridiculous…that said, how come no one is saying the same about the stuff said to and about Jack on twitter/facebook?

Alex_DrunkSportsGuy @A_Struck91 @CardinalsConvo I love Waino! However, it may not be the smartest thing to scroll Twitter after a poor outing, and that goes for any athlete, musician, comedian, entertainer, etc because it’s an unfortunate reality that people suck @CardinalsConvo I love Waino! However, it may not be the smartest thing to scroll Twitter after a poor outing, and that goes for any athlete, musician, comedian, entertainer, etc because it’s an unfortunate reality that people suck

It's been a rough season from the start for Adam Wainwright, who signed a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals to finish out his career with one last go-around.

Wainwright missed the first month of the season after suffering a groin injury while lifting weights on an off-day after pitching for Team USA in March's World Baseball Classic.

Pants Mulliniks @BlueJayThoughts @CardinalsConvo The dude sang the national anthem on opening day, among his incredible storied career. That stinks to hear. Never a good look when fans boo their own guy, let alone a franchise great @CardinalsConvo The dude sang the national anthem on opening day, among his incredible storied career. That stinks to hear. Never a good look when fans boo their own guy, let alone a franchise great

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 @CardinalsConvo i thought only us yankee fans boo their players and whatnot. what happened ? 🤷‍♂️he seems like a great dude from what ive seen over the years and also gave that adopted child of his the best possible chance to succeed at life. we can boo players but some lines shouldn’t be crossed @CardinalsConvo i thought only us yankee fans boo their players and whatnot. what happened ? 🤷‍♂️he seems like a great dude from what ive seen over the years and also gave that adopted child of his the best possible chance to succeed at life. we can boo players but some lines shouldn’t be crossed

2 Birds On a Bat @phenfen123 @CardinalsConvo Yeah I saw some of the stuff people be saying, it ain’t right and it’s not his fault the team is struggling, yes he hasn’t pitched well like he would like or what we used to see from him but to attack him like that y’all should be ashamed especially if you a true fan @CardinalsConvo Yeah I saw some of the stuff people be saying, it ain’t right and it’s not his fault the team is struggling, yes he hasn’t pitched well like he would like or what we used to see from him but to attack him like that y’all should be ashamed especially if you a true fan

It's been a nightmarish season for the Cardinals in general. The traditionally top-notch ballclub is mired in one of its worst campaigns in over a century. St. Louis is currently the third-worst team in the National League with a 32-45 record.

ChoppoDong @ChoppoDong



Add in the internet and no personal repercussions and it’s worse.



The worst of humanity is often on full display for a few likes and some immediate dopamine. @CardinalsConvo People are sad. They tear others down to feel better themselves.Add in the internet and no personal repercussions and it’s worse.The worst of humanity is often on full display for a few likes and some immediate dopamine. @CardinalsConvo People are sad. They tear others down to feel better themselves. Add in the internet and no personal repercussions and it’s worse. The worst of humanity is often on full display for a few likes and some immediate dopamine.

Pete @petechambers7 @CardinalsConvo I didn’t catch any of the negative tweets but for all he’s done for the city and this team, you’d think he’d be the last player being bashed... @CardinalsConvo I didn’t catch any of the negative tweets but for all he’s done for the city and this team, you’d think he’d be the last player being bashed...

Generic Cardinals Fan @GuessMyStan @CardinalsConvo This outcome truly saddens me. I enjoyed his updates and old man humor he brought to Twitter. All the hate is so wrong. @CardinalsConvo This outcome truly saddens me. I enjoyed his updates and old man humor he brought to Twitter. All the hate is so wrong.

Cardinals supporters are the self-proclaimed "Best fans in baseball". But, when it comes to one of their franchise cornerstones for much of this century, it seems many of them have no time for failure.

Mister J @Cpaul_J @CardinalsConvo I find it stunning that the self-proclaimed “Best fans in baseball” don’t recognize all that Wainwright has done for the Cardinal’s franchise. Yeah, it’s been ugly, but damn, have some respect. @CardinalsConvo I find it stunning that the self-proclaimed “Best fans in baseball” don’t recognize all that Wainwright has done for the Cardinal’s franchise. Yeah, it’s been ugly, but damn, have some respect.

Adam Wainwright has been a rock for St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws against the Boston Red Sox

Wainwright was taken by the Atlanta Braves with the 29th overall pick of the 2000 MLB Draft. However, while still a minor leaguer, he was dealt to the Cardinals in a multi-player deal in 2003.

In his time in St. Louis, Wainwright has won two Gold Gloves, led the league in wins twice, started 30 games or more 10 times in 18 seasons, and was a part of the Cardinals' 2006 World Series champion.

