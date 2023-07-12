The St. Louis Cardinals' worst season in a century is about to lead to a possible fire sale.

In a YouTube video interview with St. Louis sports commentator Martin Kilcoyne, Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said "We're going to trade people" prior to the MLB Trade Deadline on August 1.

The Cardinals entered the All-Star break with the worst record in the National League Central and the sixth-worst mark in all of MLB at 38-52.

The St. Louis Cardinals' current winning percentage is just .422. If that pace holds over the second half of the season, it would be tied for the 19th worst record in the 142-year history of the organization. Not since 1924 has St. Louis seen their Cardinals be this atrocious.

St. Louis had a rough patch in the 1990s, finishing 70-92 in 1990, 62-81 in 1995, and 73-89 in 1997. But all three of those seasons pale in comparison with the dumpster fire that the Cardinals are in 2023.

It is becoming more and more bewildering to St. Louis Cardinals fans how manager Oliver Marmol has managed to keep his job.

Marmol, who spent five years as a Cardinals coach before being promoted to manager for the 2022 season, presided over the team's worst start to a season in 50 years after St. Louis fell to 10-22 in early May.

Marmol led the St. Louis Cardinals to the National League Central title with a 93-69 record in 2022. However, the team has yet to recover from a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

St. Louis held a 2-0 lead entering the ninth inning before the Phillies scored six runs in the frame to take the game.

Philadelphia, riding the momentum against a shell-shocked Cardinals squad, won Game 2 with a 2-0 score to sweep St. Louis out of the playoffs.

While the Cardinals lost their season opener 10-9 to the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30, St. Louis rallied to win the next two games of the series at Busch Stadium.

However, April 2 also marks the final day that St. Louis had a record over .500 at 2-1. The opening series victory is still one of just two on the season for the Cardinals. Their second series win was against the Colorado Rockies from April 10-12.

St. Louis Cardinals open the second half of MLB season against woeful Washington Nationals

Willson Contreras #40 of the St. Louis Cardinals returns to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants

The Cardinals host one of the few teams in MLB to have an even worse record than them — the Washington Nationals.

Washington opens the second half of the season two games worse than St. Louis with a 36-54 record. However, they could overtake the Cardinals with a sweep of the three-game series.

