The Miami Marlins have reportedly been talking trade with the St. Louis Cardinals about starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. Miami has long been thought to be looking to trade from its stash of starting pitchers to assist the team's offensive firepower. Conversely, the Cardinals have been seeking a starting pitcher and have young hitting to spare.

Many St. Louis Cardinals fans see Pablo Lopez's acquisition as a perfect addition to a team that has traditionally been known for strong pitching. While Lopez experienced some statistical regression in 2022, his first season with over 30 starts, the 26-year-old is still seen as a strong, young starter.

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright has pushed off retirement for at least one more season. Meanwhile, St. Louis figures they need one more quality starting pitcher if the team is to keep pace with the juggernauts of the National League in 2023.

However, Cardinals Nation has its skeptics. Some wonder whether the Marlins' asking price will be too large while other wonder if Lopez is anything more than a mid-range starter for the St. Louis Cardinals.

And, of course, it wouldn't be an offseason rumor if the New York Yankees weren't trying to work their way into the conversation somehow.

Is Pablo Lopez the right man for the St. Louis Cardinals?

Pablo Lopez currently ranks as the Miami Marlins' No. 2 starter behind 2022 Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara heading into next season. He arrived in Miami as the result of a July 2017 trade with the Seattle Mariners and made his big-league debut the following season.

Lopez had his moments throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons but still struggled to keep runs off the board as a young hurler. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he made significant progress in lowering his ERA to 3.61 and WHIP to 1.19 while striking out 9.3 batters per nine innings.

He made a large leap forward in 2021, striking out 115 batters with a career-best 3.07 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 20 starts. In 2022, his ERA and WHIP climbed to 3.75 and 1.17, respectively, but he did log 174 strikeouts over 32 starts.

While Lopez has just one winning record in his career -- 6-4 in 2020 -- it is largely seen as a result of the Marlins' poor run-scoring ability. The St. Louis Cardinals should be able to provide him with more run support if he was to land in Missouri.

