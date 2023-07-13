The St. Louis Cardinals have been the biggest surprise of the 2023 season, and not in a good way.

The team that won the National League Central last year and was touted as World Series contenders has fallen off a cliff. Led by a resurgent Albert Pujols and an inspired Paul Goldschmidt, the team finished 2022 with a 93-69 record. Few could have predicted a decline as drastic as this for the usully consistent and resilient Cards.

St. Louis currently sits last in the division and changes are coming for an organization desperate for reinforcements. That is according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak who insists the club will be active before the trade deadline.

"We’re going to trade people," said Mozeliak

Mozeliak, who has been with the organization since 1995, was named the team's general manager in 2007. Over his reign, the St. Louis Cardinals have gone on to win two pennants (2011, 2013) and won the World Series in 2011.

"John Mozeliak: 'We’re going to trade people.' Buckle up. #STLCards" - Braxton Wheeler

The experienced executive chose to refrain from naming any players who could be moved. Per a recent article in Bleacher Report, he stated that the club would be looking to add some key pieces for 2024.

"We want to get some value in return. We want to get some value that helps us in 2024," added Mozeliak

It has been a difficult three month period for what looks like a very talented team on paper. Adam Wainwright is a three-time All-Star and a World Series champion. Nolan Arenado is an eight time All-Star and six-time Platinum Glove winner. Paul Goldschmidt was last year's NL MVP. All three players have underperformed this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are at risk of missing out on playoffs for the first time since 2018

Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals after Goldschmidt hit a home run at Great American Ball Park

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently 38-52 and cemented at the bottom of the National League Central. They trail the Cincinnati Reds by 11.5 games with over 55% of the season complete. Their chances of qualifying for the MLB playoffs seem slim.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi



For some time now, that has been obvious from their record.



Now it’s official.



@MLBNetwork twitter.com/chriskirschner… Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner



Cardinals president of baseball ops John Mozeliak in the interview below: "Right now, I can tell you we're going to trade people. I just don't know if it's going to be household names or more of guys who are just not likely to be here next year."

"The Cardinals are Trade Deadline sellers. For some time now, that has been obvious from their record. Now it’s official.@MLBNetwork" - Jon Morosi

Missing out on the playoffs is a rarity in St. Louis. The fanbase is demanding and the ownership has done well to bring in experienced players. This season, however, things have not worked out as planned. The Cardinals are at risk of missing out on playoffs for the first time since 2018.

