"F**king get behind the plate!" - St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol took exception to home plate umpire Tom Hallion walking in front of home plate after questionable call

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol took exception to home plate umpire Tom Hallion after Hallion made a questionable call during the eighth inning of last night's game. Runners were on first and second for the Cincinnati Reds with two outs, and Joey Votto was up to the plate. The count got to two balls and two strikes when it appeared Gallegos struck out Votto. But the umpire called it a ball.

Eventually, Votto drew a walk and load the bases, but, fortunately for the Cardinals, Kyle Farmer popped out to end the inning. The Cardinals won the game by a score of 2-0 and are now 33-26 on the season with sole possession of first place in the National League Central for the first time since late April.

St. Louis Cardinals in First Place in NL Central after Brewers loss

Giovanny Gallegos pitches for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Washington Nationals.

The St. Louis Cardinals are now in first place in the NL Central after the Washington Nationals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers by a score of 11 to 5. The Brewers have now lost nine out of their last 10 games to help the Cardinals overtake the NL Central lead. The Cardinals and Brewers face each other in a pivotal series starting June 20 in Milwaukee.

Cardinals look to take advantage of seven-game homestand against under .500 opponents

Last night's Cardinals' victory marked the first game of a seven-game homestand against the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates. Both teams enter play on Saturday with records below .500. The Cardinals will need to take at least five out of seven with the team traveling to Boston and Milwaukee after the homestand is finished.

The Cardinals will also want to bounce back from a disappointing series against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the week. The Cardinals will play two more against the Reds this weekend before they open up a four-game series against the Pirates on Monday.

The first pitch for Sunday's game is set for 2:15p.m. EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

