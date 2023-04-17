It's safe to say that Lars Nootbaar is a big admirer of Shohei Ohtani. The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and the Los Angeles Angels pitcher/slugger developed a bond while playing for Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Nootbaar discussed his experience with Ohtani during a conversation with Jomboy Media:

"(He's) the most impressive human being that I've ever met."

Nootbaar recalled Shohei Ohtani immediately approaching him when he reported to Team Japan's training camp before the start of the tournament. He told Jomboy Media:

"I can't say enough good words about Shohei. ... On the field, off the field, the amount of attention that he receives over there, how he handles it, and how humble of a guy he is. What a sense of humor he has too, man."

Team Japan's chemistry was evident to those that watched them play in the WBC. Nootbaar said that Shohei Ohtani's presence was largely responsible for that chemistry.

"I came out of that experience, and I came back and everybody's asking about Shohei. Obviously for the people that were in the tournament, they got to see how freakish he was in person. But off the field, I was seriously blown away with him as a human being. It was pretty cool to see such a superstar handle himself that way."

Ohtani has an American League Most Valuable Player Award to his name. He has also earned a Silver Slugger Award as a designated hitter and finished fourth in AL Cy Young Award voting in the last two seasons.

The 28-year-old was dominant at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. As a hitter, he posted a .435 batting average with one home run and eight RBIs. On the mound, he posted a 1.86 ERA and recorded two wins and a save over 9 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out Angels teammate Mike Trout to secure the WBC championship for Japan.

Shohei Ohtani heading for St. Louis next season?

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels delivers a pitch

It is widely believed that Shohei Ohtani could land a $500 million contract as a free agent next offseason.

It is unlikely that the Cardinals will be among the top bidders when Ohtani hits the open market. However, Nootbaar admitted to FOX2 in St. Louis that he has been recruiting his friend to join the Cardinals next season.

