St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is stunned with how poorly his team is playing this season. On the heels of a 4-3 loss to the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday — a loss that won the three-game series for the visitors — Wainwright told John Denton of MLB.com:

"The only common denominator we’ve had is that we’re finding ways to lose. We lose in different ways every game. … It is seemingly a thing where we’re losing by one [run] a lot."

The loss dropped the St. Louis Cardinals to 7-15 this season in one-run games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

John Denton @JohnDenton555



“The only common denominator we’ve had is that we’re finding ways to lose. We lose in different ways every game.”



mlb.com/cardinals/news… RHP Adam Wainwright after the #STLCards frustration-filled 4-3 loss to the #Reds on Sunday:“The only common denominator we’ve had is that we’re finding ways to lose. We lose in different ways every game.” RHP Adam Wainwright after the #STLCards frustration-filled 4-3 loss to the #Reds on Sunday: “The only common denominator we’ve had is that we’re finding ways to lose. We lose in different ways every game.”mlb.com/cardinals/news…

With Adam Wainwright off the injured list, the St. Louis Cardinals began showing signs of life a couple of weeks ago, briefly pulling themselves out of the cellar in the National League Central by winning 10 of 13 games against the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the Cardinals followed that run by going 4-10 over their past five series against the Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Texas Rangers.

Adam Wainwright is 2-1 with a 5.79 ERA after Sunday's loss.

With the St. Louis Cardinals entering this week at 27-39 — just percentage points away from the worst record in the NL — it is becoming more and more bewildering to Redbird fans how manager Oliver Marmol has managed to keep his job.

Marmol, who spent five years as a Cardinals coach before being promoted to manager for the 2022 season, presided over the team's worst start to a season in 50 years after St. Louis fell to 10-22 in early May.

Marmol led the St. Louis Cardinals to the National League Central title with a 93-69 record in 2022. However, the team has yet to recover from a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. St. Louis held a 2-0 lead entering the ninth inning before the Phillies scored six runs in the frame to take the game.

Philadelphia, riding the momentum against a shell-shocked Cardinals squad, won Game 2 with a 2-0 score to sweep St. Louis out of the playoffs.

Neither Marmol nor the Cardinals have recovered.

Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals, have dug themselves a hole

Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches

While the Cardinals lost their season opener 10-9 to the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30, St. Louis rallied to win the next two games of the series at Busch Stadium. After winning two straight on April 1 and 2, the Cardinals won the opening series of the year.

However, April 2 also marks the final day that St. Louis had a record over .500 at 2-1. The series victory is still one of just two on the season for the Cardinals, who also went 2-1 against the Colorado Rockies from April 10-12.

Poll : 0 votes