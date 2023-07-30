St. Louis Cardinals Trade Rumors: Nolan Arenado to stay, but $10,000,000 pitcher likely to be dealt soon 

St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado is staying put despite heavy interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The same couldn't be said about starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

Cardinals president John Mozeliak made a definitive statement on Saturday, reiterating the franchise's intention of keeping hold of Arenado for as long as possible.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner was the subject of heavy interest from the Dodgers, with the MLB trade deadline fast approaching. However, Mozeliak's latest statement has seemingly put an end to the saga.

"I have stated we are not trading him, have not asked him to waive his (no-trade clause)," Mozeliak said. "So at this time, we are working on building future success."

Meanwhile, St. Louis pitcher Montgomery seems to be on the verge of leaving the club he joined in 2022. The 30-year-old is attracting interest from the Baltimore Orioles and The Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi believes that Mongomery could sign for either of the clubs in the coming days, with trade talks gaining momentum.

"Sources: Jordan Montgomery trade talks are gaining momentum, and a deal is becoming increasingly likely. The Orioles and DBacks are among the clubs that have been engaged with the Cardinals in recent days." - Jon Morosi

In 2023, the Southpaw pitcher has made 21 starts and boasts a 6-9 record with a 3.42 ERA (Earned run average) and an impressive 108 strikeouts.

The club signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract in January of this year.

Jordan Montgomery's exit from St. Louis Cardinals seems imminent

Montgomery's form has dipped considerably in the last couple of weeks with the pitcher taking consecutive losses, giving up eight earned runs over 12 innings.

In his recent game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, he gave up three runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts in six innings, taking a loss for the side.

The 30-year-old shed light on his experience with the club so far as St. Louis succumbed to their sixth loss in eight games on Friday night.

“I was in fight or flight mode out there today,” Montgomery said of his outing. “But coming off the mound it definitely crossed my mind. It has been a privilege to throw for the Cardinals and be in this locker room with all these quality guys and just people I’ll never forget.”

The Cardinals have now lost three consecutive games against the Cubs and risk a series sweep when they meet again on Sunday for the series' final game.