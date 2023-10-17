After a subpar season, the St. Louis Cardinals are considering the possibility of welcoming back Yadier Molina, this time in a coaching capacity. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, there are discussions between Molina and the team about him joining the major league coaching staff next year. The 41-year-old catcher played almost two decades exclusively for the Cardinals in the MLB.

However, Molina is no stranger to leadership roles either. He boasts managerial stints in international and Venezuelan leagues.

Fan reactions to the possibility of Yadier Molina's return have been overwhelmingly favorable. Many see the nine-time Gold Glove winner as the missing link in a team that appeared directionless during a 71-91 season.

Others suggest that bringing Yadier Molina in as a coach could be a precursor to him becoming the team's next manager. This implicitly shows the fans' want for fresh leadership.

Yadier Molina's addition could help St. Louis Cardinals turn things around after disappointing 2023 season

The call for change is not surprising given the Cardinals' lackluster performance in 2023. The potential addition of Molina to the coaching staff seems to address concerns about a deficit in team leadership.

For fans, it's not just about having an additional coach. Molina is a tried-and-true Cardinals legend who could help a clubhouse that lacked definitive guidance.

Furthermore, as fans have suggested, Yadier Molina could be an appealing managerial candidate for the team later on. He is popular both with the fanbase and in the clubhouse, and he also has experience in managerial roles.

Off the field, the Cardinals are also looking to make some significant roster changes. John Mozeliak, the President of Baseball Operations, has expressed intentions to revamp the starting rotation. Names like Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola are already circulating as potential fits for the Cardinals.

Moreover, the franchise is reportedly interested in young Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Only 25 and armed with an incredible 1.82 ERA from his seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, Yamamoto could command a groundbreaking contract.

As the offseason looms, the Cardinals seem intent on leaving no stone unturned. The team is clearly focused on reclaiming its competitive edge in the MLB.