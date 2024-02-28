Stacy Wakefield Death: Family issues statement regarding loss of Red Sox icon's widow

The MLB community is mourning the death of Stacy Wakefield, the wife of former Boston Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield. After battling pancreatic cancer, she died from the deadly disease on Wednesday.

It has been a difficult few months for the Wakefield family as Tim Wakefield died from brain cancer in October.

"Sending love to the Wakefield family," @RedSox posted.

The Wakefield family released a statement about Stacy Wakefield's death that was shared by the Boston Red Sox organization.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” the statement read. “She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses.”

Friends and family took the time to thank everyone who helped Stacy throughout her cancer battle.

"This is so incredibly sad. Statement from @redsox on the passing of Stacy Wakefield. RIP to a loving wife and mom. My heart aches for the kids," sports broadcaster Dan Roche tweeted.

“We would like to thank all of Stacy’s doctors, nurses, and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today—we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support,” the Wakefield family statement said. “And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness.”

Stacy Wakefield's death comes only five months after her husband died

On October 1, Boston Red Sox knuckleball legend Tim Wakefield died after his long battle with brain cancer. The news came as a shock to many who were just learning about his life-threatening disease.

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come," the Wakefield statement said. "We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life," the family shared following Stacy's passing."

