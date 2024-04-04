“Pathetic franchise”; “Still will be empty” - MLB fans react as Oakland A’s announce temporary Sacramento move ahead of Las Vegas relocation

In a bit of a surprise twist, the Oakland Athletics are going to move next year but not to Las Vegas.

They approved the move to Las Vegas, but that will not be taking place. Instead, in the meantime, they will spend a couple of seasons at least in Sacramento. If the LV stadium isn't ready by then, they will have the option to stay one more year before finally landing in Nevada.

Jeff Passan tweeted the news:

"The A's plan to move to Sacramento for the 2025-27 seasons, with an option to play there in 2028 as well, the team announced. They will play in Sutter Health Park -- just over 10,000 seats, with grass outfield seats to increase capacity to 14,000 -- for at least three seasons."

The saga between the city of Oakland and the A's has had many surprise twists, but this may be the last one.

It effectively means that this is the final year the Athletics will play in Oakland at the O.co Coliseum, as they will move to Sutter Health Park in 2025 and then a new stadium in Las Vegas eventually.

Fans had their say on the sme, and many of them were awfully pessimistic. One noted that the tiny stadium wouldn't even be filled, while others noted that this is even more embarrassing for the franchise

The biggest loser in this situation is the fans of the team. They staged a successful boycott and never wanted their team to leave, but now they're leaving almost immediately.

"OAKLAND FANS HAVE BEEN INSANELY DISRESPECTED!" one fan cried out.

"I will continue to feel bad for the baseball fans in Oakland," one MLB fan said.

"A’s fans deserve so much better," another added.

"It's just never ending for Oakland fans," a sports fan noted.

Local Oakland fans have lost the Golden State Warriors, Las Vegas Raiders and now Oakland Athletics.

Oakland losing Athletics almost immediately

Athletics fans are frustrated with the team's move

It's a bit of a disappointment that the Oakland Athletics are leaving (it's a major frustration for fans) after this year. They have been poor for a while, and that will be the final taste left in the mouths of Oakland residents. They're not likely to be remotely good this year.

Thus, the final season they will be able to have their beloved A's is going to be tarnished by a pretty poor record and with no real hope of a turnaround before the 2025 moving date.

