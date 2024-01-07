"Stalking small market teams" "They only want the cheap stuff" - Yankees fans aren't happy with reports linking Jesus Luzardo & Shane Bieber to Bronx

The New York Yankees did some business this offseason by signing lefty superstar slugger Juan Soto and OF Trent Grisham from the Padres and receiving OF Alex Verdugo in a trade, sending an array of pitching talents to San Diego.

MLB analyst Bob Nightengale reports that the Bronx Bombers are still not done this offseason and are actively looking to sign a new arm to bolster their bullpen for the upcoming season. The two names that popped up were Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

"Per Bob Nightengale the Yankees are involved in the trade market for pitching: “They also have had discussions for Jesus Luzardo of the Marlins and Shane Bieber of the Guardians" - FiresideYankees

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their angst after news of the Yankees showcasing interest in Luzardo and Bieber surfaced.

"What are we at ? Like plan G?" - tedcatino09

"Bieber.. not excited about that" - DyI168

"I really don’t want Bieber. I know it’ll cost more but if I were yanks, I’d ask about Jose Ramirez & Clase then if you’re talking about Bieber. Obviously they would cost a lot but let’s chat & see" - CaesarsWolfpack

"Stalking small market teams" - ErnieDouglas912

"They only want the cheap stuff" - GeorgeG7142

"Enough with the rumors and the “wants”…make some damn moves to improve the rotation" - _GOATish_

"all these reports are really signaling the fact that one of these big name starters will be a Yankee eventually and that the Yankees are pushing hard for an impact arm. I would be really surprised if at least one of Cease/Snell/Monty/Bieber/Luzardo isn’t a Yankee" - Soto_Enjoyer

"Gimme Luzardo. Bieber too broken down" - Qnzfinest84

"Bieber has openly credited Matt Blake for a good deal of his success, and he'll be less costly (player-wise) than Cease, Burnes, or Luzardo" - phares_tim

Shane Bieber, 28, is entering his free agent walk year with an AL Cy Young Award (2020) and a great working relationship with Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake. Blake contributed to Bieber's first All-Star season in 2019 as a pitching teacher in Cleveland's system, where he stressed the use of the curveball more regularly.

Despite dealing with multiple young starters, like Michael King, who was crucial to the Soto trade, the Yankees still possess the necessary inventory to close another significant transaction.

However, it might cost more than they're willing to spend to get Corbin Burnes, the ace of the Milwaukee Brewers who is about to enter his free-agent walk year, or one of the Miami Marlins' controllable young arms like Jesus Luzardo.

New York Yankees is looking to sign a new arm to bolster their bullpen for the 2024 MLB season

Superstar Juan Soto and fellow left-handed hitter Alex Verdugo were acquired in trades, and Cashman claimed that "we off-boarded pitching to make these deals." "Pitching during onboarding will be crucial." The Yankees' list of priorities is still the same, even a month later: add pitching.

The Yankees still have a huge hole in their rotation after taking a big swing and missing on desired free agency starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Bronx Bombers will remain in the pitching market as the 2024 spring training approaches, and Cashman realizes the need to bolster the pen after other ballclubs have stocked up well this offseason.

