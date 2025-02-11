"Stand up today" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro drops motivational one-liner on overcoming failures

Legendary shortstop Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shared a quote to her Instagram story on Monday in an effort to motivate her followers to deal with setbacks and keep moving forward despite any obstacles on the road to success.
"If you fell down yesterday, stand up today," Cordeiro wrote.
Cordeiro is popular on social media, with over 138,000 Instagram followers. She also runs her own business, called JACFIT, which offers customers tailored six-week-long fitness plans. She also holds a master's degree in nursing.
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, shares leg day warmup
On Tuesday on Instagram, 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, posted a video sharing a warmup that one should perform before training their legs to guarantee the best results.
In the video, Cordeiro combines elements of yoga and body weight exercises to prime her body for a grueling lower-body session. The routine includes some staple movements such as good mornings, chairs, twists and squats, with each repetition performed in a slow and controlled manner.
"Ladies, if you’re looking to tighten and build that lower body get in the habit by of performing a warm-up before you lift," Cordeiro wrote.