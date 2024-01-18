"Standard Cuban pitcher with elite velo" - Former MLB catcher praises Yariel Rodriguez following Blue Jays deal

The Toronto Blue Jays made a splash in free agency. After missing out on a few star players, they have landed star Cuban free agent Yariel Rodriguez, who is aiming to make his MLB debut. He hasn't played in America yet thanks to Cuba's policies, but he dominated at the World Baseball Classic and is poised to dominate the MLB.

Former MLB catcher Erik Kratz has nothing but high praise for the pitcher, who has showcased electric stuff in line with many other pitchers from his country. He could be an impact player very soon.

The former catcher said:

"Yeah I mean a mop-up guy would be a little low. The significant innings as a relief pitcher that he threw in '22 I think shows that that can play. He's not a large dude... so how does that stuff play out of his hand? I saw his start in the WBC. It was really your standard Cuban pitcher with elite velo. They're athletic, they throw from every angle... It's almost like they have three elite pitches that's more like six elite pitches."

He went on to compare him to Raisel Iglesias, one of the best relievers in baseball. Kratz believes that the Cuban model makes a big difference, since they play in pro leagues much earlier and that even Rodriguez played in Japan and had success.

Kratz caught plenty of elite and talented pitchers as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees among other teams, so he's had plenty of experience and knows what he's talking about.

Blue Jays sign Yariel Rodriguez

For a relief pitcher who has never stepped foot in Major League Baseball, Yariel Rodriguez's contract with the Toronto Blue Jays is anything but insignificant. The flamethrower is reportedly under contract for four seasons now.

Yariel Rodriguez heads to Toronto for four seasons

Some travel issues may crop up with his citizenship, but he's under contract at four years and $32 million, leaving him to re-enter free agency when he's 30 years old. He's in his prime and the Blue Jays locked him down.

