"Stanton is going yard today" - Yankees fans expecting slugfest as Bronx Bombers name stacked lineup to face Twins

The New York Yankees started strong in 2024 by winning their first two spring training games against the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays. This marked their solid presence ahead of the regular season.

In the first game, the Yankees scored 22 runs against the Tigers' 10. They won the second game 12-6 against the Blue Jays. However, they lost 4-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Yankees have announced the starters for today's lineup against the Minnesota Twins at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Yankees fans on X (formerly Twitter) were excited to see their favorite players in action and are hoping for a victory streak, starting with the Twins.

A fan commented:

"Stanton is going yard today."

In the infield, Anthony Rizzo will be responsible for covering first base, while Gleyber Torres will take on second base and DJ LeMahieu will be stationed on third base.

Anthony Volpe will play at shortstop, with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and catcher Ben Rortvedt completing the lineup.

Trent Grisham will cover the Yankees’ center outfield, while Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo will play in the right and left fields, respectively.

Their veteran left-handed ace, Nestor Cortes, will start the game, who is hoping for a bounce-back season after being limited by injury in 2023.

The Yankees’ lookout players for today's game

The Yankees have a lineup with notable names who could play key roles in today's game. The list includes infielder Anthony Rizzo, who had an RBI in his last game against Toronto and is looking to do more damage after returning from an injury.

Anthony Volpe, who had an impressive 2023 season, started this season with a single RBI in the Detroit game and could add more numbers in the Twins game.

Additionally, Trent Grisham has a home run against Detroit and scored three RBIs in his debut game. He'll take Aaron Judge's position for this game, so the expectations will be high for him to justify the position he’ll play.

Yankees' star prospect Spencer Jones, who has four RBIs and a home run in his debut game, could substitute Grisham in the game, as he did for Judge in the Toronto game.

Giancarlo Stanton will play his first game of 2024. Fans expect an injury-free year for him to lead the team to a successful season.

However, the player to watch out for the most has to be Juan Soto, who hit a home run in his debut for the Yankees. This will be his second game, and fans are highly anticipating catching some flying balls from the Dominican star.

