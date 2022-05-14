“Stanton you're overrated” - New York Yankees star takes motivation from heckler, immediately silences them

The New York Yankees have no shortage of haters, many of whom make their voices heard at every given opportunity. Things backfired for this fan of the Chicago White Sox fan who heckled Giancarlo Stanton while he was up to bat. Now, trash talk is all in good fun, but knowing when and where to pick your spots is the most important part of it.

Giancarlo Stanton certainly picked his spot, just over the right field wall. That's one way to silence a hater. This will be a tough one for that White Sox fan to live down.

Talkin' Yanks posted a clip of the shout from the stands and the resulting Stantonian blast to the bleachers to their Twitter, seen below.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks “STANTON YOU’RE OVERRATED!”



While it is unlikely the heckler had any real influence on the play, it seemed to have provided extra motivation to one of the best power hitters in the MLB today.

The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton are rolling

The Yankees have had plenty of reason to celebrate in 2022.

The New York Yankees were expected to be one of the best teams in the competitive American League East, but they have quickly proven they are one of the best teams in all of baseball, with a 23-8 record, good for the most wins and fewest losses currently.

With stellar pitching and tremendous offensive output from the stars on the team like Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson, the New York Yankees are the team to beat. Very few have been able to beat them so far. With the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays still in contention for the division crown, the team from New York will have to maintain this pace over the remaining 131 games to assure themselves a home playoff game.

During the Chicago White Sox game, Aaron Judge retook the lead in the home run race with a hit launched over 450 feet, posted to Twitter by Baseball Quotes.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 Aaron Judge reclaims the home run lead with his 11th blast! Aaron Judge reclaims the home run lead with his 11th blast! https://t.co/zUeVaMD28t

As the New York Yankees continue to establish themselves as the best team in baseball, the haters and trash talk will only get louder. If the rest of the team is anything like Giancarlo Stanton, they will be just fine.

