Star shortstop Jeremy Pena is laser-focused on clinching the 2023 World Series title with the Houston Astros all over again.

As a part of the Houston Astros Caravan event, Jeremy was in North Houston on January 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and fans had the opportunity to enjoy games, music, and a Q&A session.

During the Q&A session, Pena was asked about his goals for 2023 by a fan. To which the World Series MVP responded by saying that he wanted to lead the Astros to clinch the World Series title once again.

“I think the only goal is to do it again.” said Jeremy Pena.

Jeremy's confidence won everybody's hearts, and there were loud cheers from the crowd.

When Jeremy Pena joined the Houston Astros, he had to step into Carlos Correa's place. Since Jeremy had only played 30 minor league games, he had very little experience, and MLB fans were skeptical of his impact.

Cut to the Fall Classic 2022, Pena helped the Houston Astros lift the World Series title by defeating the Phillies 4-1. The 25-year-old shortstop made history by becoming the first rookie position player to be selected as the World Series MVP.

Jeremy's strong defense against the Philadelphia Phillies earned him the prestigious title.

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena was catapulted into an overnight sensation after becoming a World Series champion in 2022.

From getting marriage proposals to being compared to Derek Jeter, he experienced it all.

Drawing a comparison to Yankees legend Derek Jeter, here's what former MLB player and sports commentator Harold Reynolds had to say about Pena:

"He’s the next Derek Jeter in the game folks. Good looking. Young. Talented. Those are the kind of guys you put on a billboard." said Harold Reynolds.

It goes without saying that Jeremy has a sizable female fan base due to his combination of ability and attractive looks.

Pena received a number of marriage offers at the Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade in November 2022. Many ladies were seen posing with a banner that read, "Pena, will you marry me?" "Je-re-my Marry Me" was written on another placard.

However, sorry to break your hearts, ladies! Jeremy Pena has been in a committed relationship with Vasiliqi Turlla since the shortstop's minor league days.

