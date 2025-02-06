  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Starling Marte drops 2-word reaction to Pete Alonso's $54,000,000 Mets decision; Mark Vientos, Kodai Senga react

Starling Marte drops 2-word reaction to Pete Alonso's $54,000,000 Mets decision; Mark Vientos, Kodai Senga react

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Feb 06, 2025 05:45 GMT
MLB: SEP 30 Mets at Braves - Game 1 - Source: Getty
Starling Marte reacts after Pete Alonso re-signs with the Mets (Image Source: Getty)

NY Mets stars, Starling Marte, Mark Vientos, and Kodai Senga shared their ecstatic reactions, learning about Pete Alonso re-signing with the team after agreeing to a two-year, $54 million deal on Wednesday.

The deal involves an opt-out clause after the 2025 season but the ballclub came up big in persuading the slugger to stay in Queens.

Starling Marte, Kodai Senga, and Mark Vientos reacted to the news on social media by sharing stories on their respective handles. Take a look at the social media stories here, which were captioned as:

"The bear. 🐻 "
"🐻 "
"@polarpete20"
Screenshot from the story on Instagram
Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Pete Alonso was chased by the Angels who were up against the NYM to sign the first baseman. But the Mets were in talks to sign him due to the longstanding stalled contract and his previous stay in Queens for the past six seasons.

also-read-trending Trending

Reflecting on Pete's contract in an interview with MLB.com, team owner Steve Cohen had said:

“This has been an exhausting conversation in negotiations. Soto was tough. This is worse. A lot of it is, we’ve made a significant offer. I don’t like the structures that are presented back to us.
"I think it’s highly asymmetric against us, and I feel strongly about it. We’ve made a significant offer to Pete, and what David said is correct – he’s entitled to go out and explore his market. And that’s what he’s doing.”

Now the Mets have their man and with the signings that they have made so far this offseason, the Citi Field faithful will be hopeful of a successful season this year.

Pete Alonso had an amazing 2024 MLB season

Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, Kodai Senga, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos and other ballplayers of the NYM had an amazing 2024 MLB season that saw the ballclub reach the NLCS for the first time in nine years. They last reached and won the NLCS in 2015, ultimately losing in the World Series against the KC Royals in five games.

The NYM lost the 2024 NLCS to the eventual Fall Classic champions the LA Dodgers in six games. Despite this loss, Alonso produced yet another formidable season with the NYM, which saw him register a ,240 batting average, 34 home runs, 88 RBIs, and .788 OPS.

With the blockbuster signing of Juan Soto this offseason the Mets will be eyeing a silverware in 2025.

