Starling Marte’s wife turns up glamor in a bodycon maxi dress, Francisco Lindor’s and Edwin Diaz’s spouses praise her outfit

Elianny Santana, New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte’s wife, recently shared a series of personal moments from her visit to a French fine-dining restaurant in Miami. Marte and the Mets are coming off a three-game home series sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

On Sunday, Santana shared several images from her visit to the restaurant and captioned them:

“Quiérete...Es gratis! 🤎✨," which translates to Love yourself...It's free! (per Google Translate).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

In the pictures, Santana was seen posing confidently in an elegant setting adorned with mirrored walls and sparkling lights. She wore a long maroon dress, and paired it with white heels and a matching white handbag.

Santana also shared a glimpse of her French dinner spread, with the picture showing a table featuring a dish of snails garnished with herbs. Carving forks were also seen on the table. The photographs also showed a kind of bread, glasses of a light yellow drink, and a glass of water.

Ad

Several of Elianny Santana’s friends and fans reacted in the comments, including some of her friends from the baseball community. Edwin Díaz’s wife, Nashaly Mercado, shared her thoughts and wrote (translated from Spanish by Instagram):

“@Rosmaly_Frechel our friend is on fire 🔥”

To which Santana replied:

“@Nashaly.Diaz I'm going back to sleep 💃🏻 ”

Mercado tagged pitcher Luis Severino’s wife, Rosmaly Severino, who in turn tagged both Nashaly and Elianny and replied:

Ad

“@Nashaly.Diaz let me laugh a little today 🤣🤣🤣 @eliannysantana_ it suits you because this is already too much for us 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ”

Credits: Instagram/@eliannysantana_

Katia Lindor, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s wife, also commented on the post. She wrote (translated from Spanish by Instagram):

Ad

“I love you too, but it took me a while 😫 Naaa, I'm just kidding 😂 Beautiful!!! 🔥”

In reply to this comment, Santana wrote:

“@Katia.lindor God help her 🤣and help me! ❤”

Starling Marte’s wife Elianny Santana shares her sporty look from Miami resort

Starling Marte’s wife, Elianny Santana, has over 223,000 followers on her Instagram account. Last week, she shared a few glimpses from her outing with the caption:

Ad

“Pink vibes🌸”

The images featured Elianny wearing a sleeveless white mini dress with a skirt paired with white sneakers. She accessorized her look with a light pink sweater that she casually draped over her shoulders, a pink Chanel purse and stylish sunglasses. The background showcased palm trees, parked cars and a few golf carts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More