Starling Marte’s wife turns up glamor in a bodycon maxi dress, Francisco Lindor’s and Edwin Diaz’s spouses praise her outfit

Elianny Santana, New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte’s wife, recently shared a series of personal moments from her visit to a French fine-dining restaurant in Miami. Marte and the Mets are coming off a three-game home series sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.
On Sunday, Santana shared several images from her visit to the restaurant and captioned them:
“Quiérete...Es gratis! 🤎✨," which translates to Love yourself...It's free! (per Google Translate).
In the pictures, Santana was seen posing confidently in an elegant setting adorned with mirrored walls and sparkling lights. She wore a long maroon dress, and paired it with white heels and a matching white handbag.
Santana also shared a glimpse of her French dinner spread, with the picture showing a table featuring a dish of snails garnished with herbs. Carving forks were also seen on the table. The photographs also showed a kind of bread, glasses of a light yellow drink, and a glass of water.
Several of Elianny Santana’s friends and fans reacted in the comments, including some of her friends from the baseball community. Edwin Díaz’s wife, Nashaly Mercado, shared her thoughts and wrote (translated from Spanish by Instagram):
“@Rosmaly_Frechel our friend is on fire 🔥”
To which Santana replied:
“@Nashaly.Diaz I'm going back to sleep 💃🏻 ”
Mercado tagged pitcher Luis Severino’s wife, Rosmaly Severino, who in turn tagged both Nashaly and Elianny and replied:
“@Nashaly.Diaz let me laugh a little today 🤣🤣🤣 @eliannysantana_ it suits you because this is already too much for us 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ”
Katia Lindor, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s wife, also commented on the post. She wrote (translated from Spanish by Instagram):
“I love you too, but it took me a while 😫 Naaa, I'm just kidding 😂 Beautiful!!! 🔥”
In reply to this comment, Santana wrote:
“@Katia.lindor God help her 🤣and help me! ❤”
Starling Marte’s wife Elianny Santana shares her sporty look from Miami resort
Starling Marte’s wife, Elianny Santana, has over 223,000 followers on her Instagram account. Last week, she shared a few glimpses from her outing with the caption:
“Pink vibes🌸”
The images featured Elianny wearing a sleeveless white mini dress with a skirt paired with white sneakers. She accessorized her look with a light pink sweater that she casually draped over her shoulders, a pink Chanel purse and stylish sunglasses. The background showcased palm trees, parked cars and a few golf carts.