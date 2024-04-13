"Start building the statue" - Royals fans elated after Salvador Perez blasted his 250th career home run in victory over Mets

Kansas City Royals veteran backstop Salvador Perez entered his 13th season in the big leagues this year. He has spent all 13 in Kansas City and has been a cornerstone piece for the organization.

Stepping into the box on Saturday, he was one home run shy of 250 career homers. He tied the milestone in the fourth inning after blasting a wall-scraper to center field.

It was initially ruled a double, but on the review, the umpiring crew overturned the call. Now, Perez joins an elite group of hitters who have made a career hitting the long ball.

Royals fans could not be happier for their veteran catcher. He has been a role model for the club, so it is great to see him hit a career milestone like this.

"Start building the statue" - one fan posted.

"Legit MVP candidate after 15 games" - another fan posted.

"Top 5 catchers all-time" - posted another.

Fans are ready for the organization to start building his statue outside the stadium. Not often do athletes as good as Perez stay with an organization for so long.

My goat, my captain" - said another fan.

Much of the fanbase took to social media to congratulate Perez. 250 career home runs is quite the career to be had, and it is not over yet.

Salvador Perez and the Royals are turning heads around the league

Kansas City Royals - Salvador Perez 9Image via Getty)

There was not much to write home about when talking about the Kansas City Royals last season. They finished the year with a 56-106 record, one of the worst records in the league.

So far, early into the 2024 season, the team is singing a different tune. After their Saturday victory over the New York Mets, they have improved their record to an impressive 10-5.

Not many had Kansas City penciled in as one of the first teams to reach 10 wins this year. A big reason for this is the success of players like Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr.

Perez is currently hitting .333 with four home runs. Witt is hitting .339 with five doubles, three triples, and four home runs.

You also cannot talk about this team without mentioning their stellar rotation. They are currently ranked fourth in the league in terms of team ERA. If they can keep this up, the AL Central could be theirs.

