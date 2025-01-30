"Start with gratitude" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gears up for morning workout with powerful motivational message

Jaclyn Cordeiro has been an inspiring force for Alex Rodriguez since they became an item years back. He has credited her with helping him change his fitness and lifestyle. A registered nurse and fitness expert, Cordeiro is a proponent of helping people become the best version of themselves. She aids her followers in taking that path by routinely posting to social media with advice on how to sustain a desired transformation.

On Thursday, Cordeiro posted a video on Instagram of her stroll into the gym and offered up a key motivational message to establish the mindset she recommends everyone should have before breaking a sweat for their daily workout.

"START WITH GRATITUDE," Cordeiro wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaclyn Cordeiro's IG/jac_lynfit

The fitness instructor and lifestyle coach added more recommendations for the "5AM Club." It included going to the gym with intention, concentrating on reps, consistency and being disciplined. She closed the Instagram Story by telling her followers to get gritty and make the day great.

Trending

A beacon of inspiration in the field of fitness, Cordeiro is a result of schooling, acting on her beliefs and putting those beliefs into a daily structured regiment that demands hard work and repetition. It may sound similar to what Rodriguez took to become one of the best shortstops ever in Major League Baseball.

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro's relationship continues to grow

Alex Rodriguez divorced from Cynthia Scurtis in 2008. Since then, the former all-star has dated several women. The list includes: Bethenny Frankel, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Torrie Wilson, Anne Wojcicki, Jennifer Lopez and Kathryne Padget.

However, some of those relationships only lasted less than a year. That was not the case with Jaclyn Cordeiro, who has been by his side since December 2022 — his longest relationship since Lopez.

MLB: Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

With the impact she has had on his life and that her daughters, Bella and Savanah, reportedly get along great with Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha and Ella, it wouldn't be surprising if the couple decides to tie the knot in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback