"Starting a reliever after spending $800M on 1 player is insane" - Fans react to Mets choosing Clay Holmes as Opening Day starter

The New York Mets made headlines with their decision to name Clay Holmes as their Opening Day starter. This is because Holmes, who, like Juan Soto spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, worked there as a reliever, more like a closer in the initial days.

This drove intrigue among fans who witnessed the franchise spending a lot this offseason, especially the Soto signing, which billed the franchise $765 million over 15 years. Holmes himself is billing them at the cost of $38 million for his services over three years.

MLB insider Anthony DiComo shared the news on X:

"News: Clay Holmes will start Opening Day for the Mets."

"Starting a reliever on opening day after spending 800m on one player is insane work," one fan reacted.

"Starting a reliever on opening day is surprising," another wrote.

Some fans named pitchers like Kodai Senga and David Peterson who should have been asked to start instead.

"Little bit of a slight on Senga," another mentioned the name of Japanese ace who is expected to lead the rotation in 2025.

"Petersen gets slighted again by the Mets. 1st the playoffs and now starting day. 🙄" another commented.

"I’m sorry but David Peterson earned that last season…" one fan commented.

Mets manager on Clay Holmes starting for opener

Clay Holmes will be on the mound for the Mets in their regular season opener against the Houston Astros on March 27th. This will be Holmes' first career MLB start in seven years, after previously doing it in his rookie year in 2018.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared his take on the same.

"He earned it," Mendoza said. "We like what we're seeing. I know it's a small sample size here, but it's very encouraging."

For Holmes, it will be an "honor to be out there for the first game.

Holmes had a dominant spring as he allowed zero runs in 9.2 innings pitched with just four walks and 13 strikeouts.

Holmes, who was picked in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He started four games in his rookie season. However, he wasn't effective as he was soon added to the bullpen and has remained there ever since until now.

