"Stay away from him Mets"; "We can't do this again" - Fans react as Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies, Red Sox & others set sights on Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer is one of the best pitchers of his generation. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has proven himself time and time again. That being said, at 40 years old, it's possible that his days as an elite, reliable arm may be behind him.

Injuries have started to pile up for Scherzer, with the eight-time All-Star being limited to only 43.1 innings for the Texas Rangers last season due to arm fatigue, a nerve issue and a hamstring strain. However, those health struggles have not prevented the future Hall of Famer from returning in 2025, and several teams are looking to bring him into the fold.

According to MLB insider Pat Ragazzo, Scherzer threw in front of several teams earlier this week, impressing scouts from several teams, including the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays.

This news sent baseball fans flocking to social media to give their take on Scherzer's future.

"Stay away from him Mets" - One fan shared.

"Oh no we can't do this again" - Another fan posted.

"Nope hang up the cleats Grandpa" - One more added.

Despite being one of the best pitchers of his generation, several fans of the teams mentioned by Ragazzo seemingly do not want Scherzer at this stage of his career.

"Wow this is the best we can do? Richest owner in baseball and this is the crap we go for? Sad" - One fan posted.

"Lol get my teams name outta your mouth when mentioning Max Scherzer please and thanks" - Another fan shared.

"If the Mets signed Scherzer, the fan base would absolutely melt down into an inconsolable blob of blue and orange goo" - One more fan added.

Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly been in discussions with Max Scherzer

One of the teams that has already reportedly been in discussion with the future Hall of Famer is the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB insider Robert Murray.

It was a rough start to the offseason for the Jays so far, however, things have changed after they signed Anthony Santander in free agency. The team continues to be heavily linked to both Max Scherzer and Pete Alonso, which could help Toronto return to postseason contention.

