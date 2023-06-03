Stephen Strasburg Contract: Breaking down injured Washington Nationals ace's yearly salary

Stephen Strasburg has been a star for the Washington Nationals in the MLB. However, his career has been sidelined by injuries. Despite that, baseball fans are curious to know about his contract and yearly salary.

RMNB @rmnb Stephen Strasburg signs seven-year, $245 million deal with Washington Nationals russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2019/12/09/ste… Stephen Strasburg signs seven-year, $245 million deal with Washington Nationals russianmachineneverbreaks.com/2019/12/09/ste…

In 2019, Stephen Strasburg became the World Series MVP. Shortly after, the Washington Nations signed him to a seven-year, $245 million contract. This means that Strasburg earns a yearly salary of $35,000,000. The contract was quite uncharacteristic for the Nationals. Historically, they do not generally provide expensive contracts to their star players as seen in the cases of Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, and Anthony Rendon, all of whom are ex-Nationals.

However, despite having an expensive contract, Strasburg has yet to show his skillset again for the Nationals. Since signing the contract, he has faced numerous injuries. This includes spending most of the shortened 2020 season on the IL and later suffering from a nerve issue in his pitching hand.

In 2021, Stephen Strasburg only made appearances in five games. He first suffered from neck strain, and then had to undergo surgery for neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome.

In the 2022 season, Strasburg made only one start before being injured with a stress reaction in the ribs. For the 2023 season, he suffered from a nerve-related setback while recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome and did not attend spring training.

Thus, it can be said that Stephen Strasburg has not really been able to provide his services in return for the expensive contract.

Stephen Strasburg's MLB career

Stephen Strasburg in League Championship Series - St Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals - Game Three

Strasburg is an MLB veteran having played for the Washington Nationals for most of his career. During his college years, he was one of the best collegiate pitchers in the country. He became a three-time All-Star in 2012, 2016, and 2017. Moreover, he was also the World Series MVP and the World Series Champion in 2019. He is known for his four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, curveball, changeup, and hybrid pitch. All have proven to be fruitful for him in his games. Despite his injuries, he has shown his baseball skills to the Nationals and has become a valuable part of the team.

Strasburg has notched up a win-loss record of 113-62, with an ERA of 3.24 and 1,723 strikeouts in his career. It is expected that when he eventually returns from the injury, he can show his baseball skills to the fans once again.

