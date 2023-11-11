Stephen Vogt was hired as the new Cleveland Guardians manager, replacing baseball lifer Terry Francona. Francona left his mark on the team, finishing his career as the winningest manager in club history.

Francona spent the last 11 seasons in Cleveland, securing a 921-757 record. In 2016, he took the Guardians to the World Series, where they fell short against the Chicago Cubs.

With health concerns rising, Francona knew his time was coming to an end, and the organization could not have picked a better replacement. Stephen Vogt is ready to keep the magic Francona had going.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vogt spoke to ESPN about his thoughts on why he chose Cleveland:

"I really felt a connection with the Guardians," he said. "I thought, I want to be here"

It was evident how much this meant to Vogt and his family. He had to hold back tears when making his opening remarks at a news conference at Progressive Field on Friday:

"My goal is to have every single person who puts on a Cleveland Guardians uniform... know exactly what it means to be a Cleveland Guardian" said Vogt.

Expand Tweet

Vogt still has some work to do before preparing a plan of attack for the 2024 season. He still has room for a third base coach, a bullpen coach, and a replay coordinator.

Stephen Vogt could be an excellent manager for the Cleveland Guardians

Guardians Vogt Baseball

Stephen Vogt is among the most well-respected guys in the league. His on-the-field antics made him a fan favorite, and opposing players had nothing but great things to say about him.

He had a 10-year career in the big leagues. He made two All-Star game appearances in 2015 and 2016 while playing for the Oakland Athletics. Aside from Oakland, Vogt was a journeyman, playing for five other teams.

Being a catcher, Vogt has a great baseball mind. Often, front offices will go after former catchers to be managers. Vogt is now the 14th former catcher named as an MLB manager.

Heading into the 2024 season, Vogt will have one of the most complete starting rotations in the league. Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie will act as the aces, while Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen will round out the group.

Expand Tweet

Vogt can ride these arms to greatness next season. Bibee will be especially fun to watch, given the outstanding season he just completed.