Stephen Vogt, the new manager of the Cleveland Guardians, revealed how he learned about his job in a recent interview with MLB journalist Bob Nightengale. Vogt had intended to clean their barn while in Olympia, Washington, with his wife, Alyssa, when he received the call confirming his new post.

In a humorous anecdote, Vogt recounted:

“After I accepted the job, I proceeded to move a big pile of horse manure. I’ll never forget that day and that moment. What a beautiful, beautiful thing to go do right after you find out you’re going to be (the Guardians’ manager).”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Guardians' decision to appoint Vogt shows their desire for a new leader who brings a fresh perspective to the team. Vogt's experience as a player offers him a unique insight into the modern era of baseball. While he shares personality traits with former manager Terry Francona, Vogt is also set to infuse his distinct viewpoints and strategies.

His appointment comes amid an eventful MLB General Managers' meeting in Scottsdale, which was cut short after multiple team executives fell ill. Initially suspected to be food poisoning, the illness was later attributed to a stomach virus.

Stephen Vogt could be the ideal choice to guide the Cleveland Guardians into a new era

Stephen Vogt's transition into his new role as the Guardians manager puts him under the spotlight. Having worked as the Seattle Mariners' bullpen and quality control coach since January 2023, Stephen Vogt has gained crucial coaching experience.

Catchers are frequently praised for their comprehensive understanding of the game, an attribute cultivated from their unique perspective on the field. The former catcher could have a significant impact and success in his new role as the Guardians manager.

Further, the transition of former catchers to managerial roles in the MLB has often been a success. Renowned figures such as Joe Girardi, Mike Scioscia, and Scott Servais have all made the shift from behind the plate to the dugout.

The coming season will reveal how Vogt's unique experiences and perspectives translate into his management style and, ultimately, the team's performance on the field.