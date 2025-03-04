"Steroid injuries have started"; "Rangers already catching the Mavericks bug?" - Texas fans react as Adolis Garcia set for MRI on left oblique issue

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia has built a name for himself over the years. He was a vital part of helping his club win its first World Series title against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

Ad

Unfortunately, he will likely miss some time at the start of the 2025 season. He was scratched from his Tuesday Cactus League start with left oblique discomfort and will undergo an MRI.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Rangers' outfield situation has gotten increasingly more nerve-wracking. Wyatt Langford also sustained an oblique injury 11 days ago, and now Garcia has joined him.

Manager Bruce Bochy is hopeful it will not be a lengthy absence, but that will not be known until after his MRI. Either way, it has been a rough few weeks for sports fans in the Dallas area.

"And the steroid injuries have started" one fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wow Rangers already catching the Mavs bug?" said another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dallas sports fans just lost their NBA superstar Luka Doncic. Now, they are slowly watching their baseball team move to the IL as we are just weeks away from Opening Day.

"Brother are you kidding me" said another.

"I can't take this anymore" said another.

"Please don't start this" said another.

Dallas fans are hoping they catch a break with this one. Garcia was expected to be a major part of this offense, and the club cannot afford to lose him for a significant amount of time.

Ad

Adolis Garcia's injury is not ideal as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season

Texas Rangers - Adolis Garcia (Photo via IMAGN)

While Adolis Garcia was vital in the Texas Rangers' success in 2023, he struggled to get things going in 2024. He played in 154 games, hitting .224/.284/.400 with 25 home runs and 85 runs batted in.

Ad

Garcia struggled mightily to hit the fastball. He only had a .184 batting average on higher-velocity pitches last season, which is not great.

As he looked to come into the 2025 season with something to prove, it will be much harder to find his rhythm. Oblique injuries typically take a month or so to heal, and Texas starts its season in about three weeks.

Garcia could have used these extra at-bats in the spring to build up some confidence. Now, he will have his back against the wall if it does take the two-time All-Star a month to recover from his oblique injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback