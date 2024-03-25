"Steroids are legal in Mexico" - Fans in disbelief as former Yankee Robinson Cano helps Diablos Rojos topple Yankees in Mexico City Series opener

The Diablos Rojos del Mexico have defeated the NY Yankees in Game 1 of the Mexico City games, thanks to hits by former Yankee Robinson Cano. Cano generated three hits on four at-bats, which included a single, a double, and a smashing home run. This left him just one triple shy of completing a full cycle against his former ballclub.

Robinson Cano raked in two RBIs, which helped the Diblos Rojos eclipse Yankees by a run and take the game 4-3. The second and final exhibition game of the series is due to be played on March 25 in Mexico City.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter to express their disbelief after this Yankees defeat while also taking jibes at Cano's multiple suspensions for alleged performance-enhancing drug usage.

"steroids are legal in mexico"

The Yankees put together a representative squad for the game. They also had a Grapefruit League game against the Pittsburgh Pirates back home which they won 1-0.

The Yankees are due to play the Mets on March 25, while also participating in Game 2 of the Mexico City Series.

Robinson Cano has faced his fair share of criticism after two separate PED-related suspensions in 2018 and 2021. However, even at 41 years of age, he showed he still had the guns to muscle the ball like the slugger did in his prime years in the big leagues.

Cano is a World Series champion with the famous Yankees of '09 and even won a WBC title with the Dominican Republic in 2013.

Former Yankee Robinson Cano was excited to face the Yankees in the Mexico City series

On Sunday Robinson Cano caught up with his former team in the MLB and spent some time with Yankees personnel. He had signed with the Diablos Rojos earlier this month.

Before the game, Cano said:

"It’s always fun. We had some good memories when I was there, going back to my first day. Won a championship. Being around all those Hall of Famers and All-Stars, those good old days."

Next, Robinson Cano shed light on why he continues to play the sport as a successful veteran. He said:

"Because I love baseball. People don’t understand that sometimes. It’s easy to tell someone, ‘Just go retire.’ But I think as long as I can do it and I can play and I can be on the field, I can do it."

