After his Giants contract fell through, superstar Carlos Correa and the Mets negotiated a deal in the wee hours of the morning. With the Mets, Correa has a new contract worth $315 million over 12 years.

Steve Cohen stepped in to complete a deal he believed had escaped him after something came up on Correa's Giants medical. The Mets will have a star-studded lineup with Correa at third base, setting a record salary for Cohen and Co. to deal with as it will be north of 375-million-dollars.

"Carlos Correa, Mets reportedly agree to 12-year deal, per MLBNetwork Insider Jon Heyman," - MLB

In terms of payroll and taxes, Steve Cohen's Mets are in unprecedented territory. With the Mets adding Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and David Robertson while bringing back Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, their payroll will soon be close to $100 million. The staggering expense doesn't appear to bother Cohen, though.

Steve Cohen feels his side is ready to fight with their latest acquisition, Carlos Correa

Steve Cohen spends his money like a man possessed, going leaps and bounds to make sure that he bolsters the Mets unit so much that there are no stones left unturned in their hopes of winning their first World Series championship since 1986.

Carlos Correa, whose agent is Scott Boras, and the Giants disagreed over Monday's medical, which caused the San Francisco deal to fall through. For the Mets, who have -- under Steve Cohen this winter -- developed into a financial behemoth akin to the Warriors.

""We needed one more thing. And this was it." - Steve Cohen on Carlos Correa deal," - BRWalkoff

If the Correa agreement is finalized, their salary and luxury tax for this season will total $495 million. Numerous teams will spend more on players than the Mets' nine-figure luxury tax payments.

Carlos Correa will bring vast amounts of talent to the city of New York

Correa, the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career batting average, 155 home runs, and 553 RBIs in eight major league seasons. With 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in 79 games during the postseason. Durability is really Correa's only drawback. He has only ever played 150 games in a season due to a variety of injuries.

Correa batted .291 with 64 RBIs, 22 home runs, and 22 doubles in one season with Minnesota. He was chosen by Houston with the first overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, and he was crucial to the Astros' ascent from last place in the AL West to their first World Series victory in 2017.

Poll : 0 votes