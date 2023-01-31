Since taking ownership of the Mets in 2020, Steve Cohen has set his sights on bringing the World Series title back to Queens. With the team's recent signings of star players such as Brandon Nimmo and Justin Verlander, Cohen is confident that the Mets have what it takes to make a deep playoff run this year. Naturally, he was asked about the Mets' interest in Shohei Ohtani's upcoming free agency, but Cohen refused to speculate and said he's focused on this season.

Cohen believes that the team's focus should be on winning the World Series this year. Rightly so, having spent nearly $500 million on free agents this off-season. He understands that the Mets have a talented roster and that the team has the potential to reach the far end of the playoffs.

Cohen is also aware of the importance of building a winning culture within the organization. He wants the team to be a destination for top talent and for the players to feel that they are part of something special. The Mets have not won a World Series since 1986 and Cohen is determined to bring the title back to Queens. He has made it clear that he is willing to spend money to build a winning team, and he has already shown that he is not afraid to make big moves.

Steve Cohen on Shohei Ohtani's upcoming free agency, "Hard to think about next year. I'm focused on this season."

Will Steve Cohen really look to land Shohei Ohtani next year?

While he has made it clear that the New York Mets will not be distracted by possible free agencies in the future, Steve Cohen looks likely to make a huge move for MLB's most prized player. The Japanese star is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season, and many teams will surely look to make a move.

While Steve Cohen's spending power makes Queens a possible destination for Ohtani, many believe that it won't go through. Some believe that Ohtani is not willing to move East and that New York is not the kind of environment he wants. He is known to be a quiet and private person who would not be interested in a city like New York. Others point to the fact that he is not really interested in big money, having been underpaid by millions of dollars in the last few years.

We will discover how the story unravels next year, but the Mets will improve their chances of landing Ohtani a great deal if they manage to compete for the MLB World Series this year.

