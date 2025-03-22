Steve Cohen shuts down criticism over Mets’ merch issues with blunt response

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has made impressive changes to the franchise since buying it for $2.4 billion in 2020. Despite spending on big-name free agents each year, there are still those who are critical of Cohen and the work that he has done.

On Friday, one fan had a critical response to Cohen and the Mets, and it actually had nothing to do with the product on the field. After it was announced that a limited amount of merchandise was available at the Mets' online shop, the fan complained about it on X.

"Why are the Mets the absolute worst at merchandising? @StevenACohen2 fans want to spend money but the online shop is a joke," @HenrySanchez wrote.

Steve Cohen has never been shy about interacting with Mets fans, but he doesn't always do that on social media. However, Cohen decided to shut down this complaint from the fan with a blunt message.

"Maybe because we don't run the online shop," Cohen responded.

Fans are understandably excited about the 2025 season for the New York Mets, as they are one of the favorites in the National League. Steve Cohen approved the signing of Juan Soto this offseason, giving the All-Star the largest contract in Major League Baseball history.

Soto will be paired with Francisco Lindor in the middle of the Mets lineup in 2025, and fans can currently get his road jersey online.

Mets' pitching staff comes into question by former MLB star Bret Boone

The New York Mets should feature one of the best offenses in baseball this season, especially if Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor stay healthy. It's the offense that should lead the team in 2025, but former MLB star Bret Boone raised some doubts about the pitching staff in New York on his podcast Wednesday.

"I look at that [Mets] rotation, do they have enough pitching?" Boone said [34:58]. "Senga, supposed to be that number one starter a year ago, missed most of the year, came back, got hurt real quick again. Is he going to be healthy? Holmes is a big question mark to me. The closer for the Yankees going over there, and now all of a sudden, I heard he's got the opening day start.

"That's going to be weird, that mechanical mix-up. Then you got Manaea, Montas who comes into the fold, they got Canning from the Angels. For me, you talk about the Phillies' pitching staff, and then I look at the Mets pitching staff, I still think they (Mets) are inferior. I think that staff is not as good as a lot of people think."

Boone's comments suggest he was trying to compare the Mets to the Philadelphia Phillies. Even if the Mets don't have enough pitching to begin the season, Steve Cohen will likely spend money to improve the team.

