Ex-MLB GM raises major question mark on Mets despite Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor's leadership

Having signed Juan Soto to the biggest-ever contract in major league history over the offseason, the New York Mets, who enjoyed a historic 2024 season, were many fans' favorites to compete on all fronts in the new season.

Ad

With the likes of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos, who all had impressive 2024 seasons, also in the lineup, the Mets are definitely sound in terms of offensive options. On the pitching side of things, however, there may still be a significant gap in quality, as compared to other NL competitors such as the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

Addressing that matter, former big leaguer Bret Boone assessed the quality of pitching that the Mets have in their arsenal as the new season approaches.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I look at that [Mets] rotation, do they have enough pitching? Senga, supposed to be that number one starter a year ago, missed most of the year, came back, got hurt real quick again. Is he going to be healthy? Holmes is a big question mark to me. The closer for the Yankees going over there, and now all of a sudden, I heard he's got the opening day start," Boone said. [34:58]

Ad

"That's going to be weird, that mechanical mix-up. Then you got Manaea, Montas who comes into the fold, they got Canning from the Angels. For me, you talk about the Phillies' pitching staff, and then I look at the Mets pitching staff, I still think they (Mets) are inferior. I think that staff is not as good as a lot of people think," Boone added.

Ad

Ad

Former GM Ruben Amaro Jr. also concurred with Boone's arguments.

"I do think that their rotation is inferior, just because there are more question marks. Holmes hasn't done it. Senga's still a question mark, he hasn't pitched in the big leagues, he hasn't thrown 200 innings, he hasn't done those things. The guys in the Phillies rotation, they have, that's the difference for me." Amaro Jr. said. [37:55]

Ad

Former big leaguer on Juan Soto's massive contract being a 'burden'

Having invested such a massive sum into one player, it is extremely important for the Mets as an organization that the Juan Soto acquisition turns out to be a success. Talking about the Mets' decision to bring in Soto, former New York Yankees catcher Erik Kratz opened up about the dynamics of the Dominican's deal.

Ad

"For the contract to be worthwhile, I'm going to go out on a limb here ... I'm going to say if they (Mets) are able to sign other superstars, if this contract inhibits the Mets, which I don't think it will, from signing other superstars, then it is a burdensome contract, no matter what he (Juan Soto) does on the field," Kratz said on 'Foul Territory'. [2:45]

Ad

With the Mets set to travel to the Houston Astros for their opening series of the 2025 season, fans will be hoping the likes of Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor will be at their best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback